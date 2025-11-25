San Diego FC to Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) will host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final, presented by Jameson, on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff for the Nov. 29 game is set for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

SDFC advanced to the Western Conference Final after defeating Minnesota United 1-0 tonight at Snapdragon Stadium to become the second expansion side in MLS history to reach a conference final in their debut season. Vancouver Whitecaps FC needed penalty kicks to defeat LAFC in an all-time Audi MLS Cup Playoffs encounter as they reached their first-ever Western Conference Final.

Tickets to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference  Final between SDFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can also join the priority list HERE and receive pre-sale access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Fans can learn more about tickets, the Playoffs format, and additional information by visitingSanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

SDFC earned Western Conference homefield advantage for the Playoffs after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the West, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points.

The Nov. 29 Conference Final marks the third meeting between SDFC and the Whitecaps this season. In their first-ever meeting on June 25 at BC Place, SDFC earned a 5-3 road win over Vancouver behind a four-goal performance from Milan Iloski and a second-half strike from Tomás Ángel. The Whitecaps kept the match close with goals from Edier Ocampo, Mathias Laborda, and Antoine Coupland, but SDFC's early surge was enough to secure all three points. The teams met again on July 19 at Snapdragon Stadium, where Vancouver opened the scoring before defender Ian Pilcher's 79th-minute equalizer sealed a 1-1 draw that kept SDFC atop the conference standings.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.