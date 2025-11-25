Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Indiana Vassilev to New Contract

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has reached an agreement on a new contract with midfielder Indiana Vassilev. The 24-year-old is guaranteed to be under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"Indiana was able to join the team and make an immediate and important impact this year," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach, Bradley Carnell. "His work rate, aggressiveness and versatility have made him a key contributor in the midfield and an essential piece to the team's success this season. Beyond his performance on the pitch, Indiana's team-first mindset off the field greatly strengthened the culture in the locker room. We're confident in his continued growth and the contributions he can continue to make in the coming years."

In 2025, Vassilev recorded a career-high five goals and tied his career best with four assists in 31 appearances (21 starts). He was one of six Union players to appear in 30 or more regular season matches. After scoring a brace against D.C. United on September 29, Vassilev earned MLS' Team of the Matchday honors. With his contributions, he helped the team capture their second-ever Supporters' Shield trophy. He also scored his first-ever 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoff goal in the First Round against Chicago Fire FC, helping the Union advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Indiana Vassilev to a new contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 on November 25, 2025.







