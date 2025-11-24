Philadelphia Union Season Comes to a Close vs. New York City FC

Published on November 23, 2025

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union fell 1-0 to New York City FC on Sunday night at Subaru Park in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. New York City FC scored the lone goal of the match in the 27th minute with a goal from midfielder Maxi Moralez. Despite the loss, the Union secured their second Supporters' Shield in club history.

Philadelphia Union (0) - New York City FC (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Head Coach Bradley Carnell Postgame Press Conference

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Guido Gonzales Jr.

AR1: Nick Uranga

AR2: Ian McKay

4TH: Malik Badawi

VAR: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 44 degrees and clear

GOALS/ASSISTS

NYC - Maxi Moralez (Fernández,Ojeda) 27'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

NYC - Hannes Wolf (caution) 32'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 33'

NYC - Maxi Moralez (caution) 35'

NYC - Matt Freese (caution) 77'

NYC - Raul Gustavo (caution) 85'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake (Andrew Rick 60'); Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Nathan Harriel, Jovan Lukic (Frankie Westfield 60'), Danley Jean Jacques (Cavan Sullivan 83'), Milan Iloski, Indiana Vassilev (Jesus Bueno 69'), Tai Baribo (Mikael Uhre 60'), Bruno Damiani.

Substitutes not used: Olivier Mbaizo, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello.

New York City FC: Matt Freese; Thiago Martins, Kevin O'Toole, Tayvon Gray, Agustín Ojeda, Raul Gustavo, Maxi Moralez (Strahinja Tanasijević 87'), Hannes Wolf (Mitja Ilenič 78'), Jonathan Shore, Justin Haak, Nicolás Fernández (Julian Fernández 90+4').

Substitutes not used: Tomás Romero; Nico Cavallo, Max Murray, Maximo Carrizo, Seymour Reid, Sebastiano Musu.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Andre Blake made his club record 16th start in the postseason.

Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made his first appearance in the MLS Playoffs.







