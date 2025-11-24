Inter Miami CF Advances to Eastern Conference Final with 0-4 Road Win against FC Cincinnati

Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF secured a resounding 0-4 win on the road against FC Cincinnati tonight in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs in what was the team's 56th match across all competitions this season, and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in Club history. A strike and three assists from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Leo Messi, a brace from attacker Tadeo Allende, and Mateo Silvetti's first goal for the Club powered Inter Miami to the pivotal victory at TQL Stadium.

Notably, with his three assists this evening, Messi reached a total 404 assists in his career and is now tied with Ferenc Puskás as the players with the most assists in history.

"I think today the players showed incredible personality throughout and played a virtually perfect match." said head coach Javier Mascherano. "Now we'll focus on Saturday, and we'll try to prepare for the match in the best way possible.

Inter Miami took the pitch in Cincinnati with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, and Baltasar Rodríguez started in midfield; Allende, Messi and Silvetti led the team in attack.

Inter Miami broke the deadlock to take the lead in the 19th minute through captain Messi. A passing sequence in transition finished off with Silvetti delivering a ball into the box, where Messi headed home the cross to open the scoring with his 35th goal this MLS season. The assist, meanwhile, was the second for Silvetti as an Inter Miami player.

The visitors pushed in search of extending its lead throughout the remaining minutes of the first half, with the closest opportunity coming through a shot from inside the box from Rodríguez that was saved in the 26th minute, but the match ultimately went into the break with the 0-1 lead for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami doubled its lead in the 57th minute, with Silvetti finding the back of the net with a first-time finish to the far post from the left end of the box to capitalize on an assist from Messi. The goal marked Silvetti's first donning our Club's colors, while the assist was Messi's 23rd in the league in 2025.

Allende further extended Inter Miami's lead in the 62nd minute. A precise through ball from Messi to cap off a quick counter found Allende in space, before he slotted the ball at the bottom left corner.

Allende then secured his brace in the 74th minute through the same formula. A beautiful through ball from Messi with the outside of the boot left Allende in space, before he fought off a defender and struck with a finish to the right post. The goal was the fifth for Allende in four Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances and overall 16th this MLS season. With his third assist in the match, meanwhile, Messi took his tally to 25 assists this league campaign, and reached an impressive 21 goal contributions in his last seven MLS appearances (11 goals, 10 assists).

The 0-4 scoreline would remain unchanged through the final whistle and Inter Miami secured a historic win in Cincinnati to advance to the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in Club history.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Lionel Messi (Mateo Silvetti) 19', Mateo Silvetti (Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende) 57', Tadeo Allende (Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti) 62', Tadeo Allende (Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets) 74'

Lineups / Substitutions:

FC Cincinnati - GK Roman Celentano; D Nick Hagglund (Ayoub Jabbari 66'), Miles Robinson, Teenage Hadebe (Alvas Powell 78'); M Ender Echenique (Yuya Kubo 66'), Pavel Bucha (Obinna Nwobodo 78'), Evander, Samuel Gidi, Lukas Engel (Luca Orellano 57'); F Kévin Denkey, Brenner Souza

Unused Substitutes - GK Evan Louro; D Gilberto Flores; M Tah Brian Anunga, Gerardo Valenzuela

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen (Tomás Avilés 71'), Jordi Alba (Gonzalo Luján 82'); M Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodríguez (Telasco Segovia 76'); F Tadeo Allende (Luis Suárez 76'), Lionel Messi ©, Mateo Silvetti (Yannick Bright 82')

Unused Substitutes - GK Óscar Ustari; M Santiago Morales; F Fafa Picault, Allen Obando

Details of the Game:

Date: November 23, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Stadium: TQL Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

CIN - 49%

MIA - 51%

Shots:

CIN - 14

MIA - 16

Saves:

CIN - 3

MIA - 5

Corners:

CIN - 4

MIA - 2

Fouls:

CIN - 8

MIA - 11







Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.