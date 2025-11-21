Inter Miami CF Matches up against FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF carries on with its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign this Sunday, Nov. 23, with a trip to Ohio to visit FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Kickoff for the match presented by Heineken at TQL Stadium in Cincinnatti, Ohio is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Official Watch Party presented by Heineken

Join Inter Miami CF at La Tropical in Wynwood for a watch party presented by Heineken on Sunday! Catch all the match excitement live on La Tropical's jumbo screen and immerse yourself in a historical moment for the Club as it competes in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the first time.

Full details available HERE!

Where to Watch

Sunday's match will stream on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all Inter Miami playoff matches, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Victory in Round 1

Inter Miami enters the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time after knocking out Nashville SC in the Round One Best-of-3 series between the sides.

The series opened with a 3-1 win at home at Chase Stadium on Oct. 24.

Game 3 saw Inter Miami claim the series with a dominant 4-0 victory at home.

Messi in Scintillating Form

Club captain and 2025 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Messi has been in scintillating form lately, closing out the regular season and opening the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with performances of the highest level. In all, he's tallied an impressive 17 goal contributions (10 goals, 7 assists) in the last six matches.

Inter Miami CF in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffffs

With a win against Cincinnati in the Conference Semifinals matchup, Inter Miami would clinch a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for the first time in Club history.

Inter Miami CF History in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Inter Miami in the midst of its fourth appearance in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, after featuring in the postseason in 2020 (Play-In Round), 2022 (Round One), and 2024 (Round One).

Previously Against FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami and Cincinnati will clash for a 14th time in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with six wins to five for the Ohio-based side, while two matchups resulted in draws.

The teams most recently met at Chase Stadium in 2025 MLS regular season action on July 26, with the teams playing out a goalless draw.

Scouting FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati finished the 2025 regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 20 wins, nine losses and five draws for a total 65 points. Midfielder Evander was the team's leader throughout the regular season, tallying 18 goals and 15 assists.

The Ohio side reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals by knocking out the Columbus Crew in the Best-of-3 series between the sides in Round One. FC Cincinnati won Game 1 1-0, followed by a 4-0 victory in Game 2 to advance to the Conference Semifinals.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.