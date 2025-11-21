New England Revolution Re-Sign Defender Andrew Farrell

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have re-signed veteran defender Andrew Farrell to a one-year contract for the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Farrell will return for his club-record 14th MLS season with New England, occupying a supplemental roster slot, and will continue to work as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy as part of his professional development role.

A native of Louisville, Ky., Farrell joined the Revolution as the first-overall selection in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. Now the longest-tenured player in club annals, the 33-year-old center back is New England's all-time leader in appearances (344), starts (328), and minutes played (29,294) during the regular season. At the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, Farrell ranked fifth among all MLS players in regular season minutes played since entering the league.

"I'm thrilled to continue my career with the club that gave me the chance to chase my dreams. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for this incredible organization while also working alongside the next generation of players in the Revolution Academy" Farrell said. "This club has been my home for 13 years, and there's truly no place I'd rather be. I can't wait to make more unforgettable memories with our fans at Gillette Stadium this season!"

Farrell, the longest-tenured active player in Boston professional sports, began his dual role as an assistant coach with New England's Academy in 2025. This career development role allows MLS clubs to designate one player per year who has responsibilities enabling him to develop skills in different parts of the club's business, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties, and diversity liaison.

"We're thrilled to bring Andrew Farrell back for another season with the Revolution," said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "He's still as sharp as ever, his vast experience strengthens our entire backline, and his true value to this club reaches far beyond the pitch. We're fortunate to have a leader like Andrew in our organization, mentoring the next generation through our pro pathway while still performing at the highest level."

"It is immediately clear that Andrew is the heart and soul of the Revolution locker room. He is a talented player, capable of contributing important minutes when called upon, and is someone who I believe will be integral to building our winning culture in New England," said Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović. "Andrew is a valuable asset to the roster and a person of the highest character. I look forward to working with him as he continues his storied career with the club."

In 2025, Farrell was voted by his teammates as New England's Players' Player of the Year for the first time. Farrell was also named the Revolution's Humanitarian of the Year for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall, matching Matt Reis and Kelyn Rowe for the most such honors in club history.

Farrell earned the recognition by continuing his outstanding commitment to bettering the community through his support of pediatric cancer patients, highlighted by the 10th season of "NEGU Crew" in partnership with the Jessie Rees Foundation. In 2025, Farrell hosted five "Courageous Kids" and their families for unforgettable matchday experiences. Additionally, Farrell has been an unwavering supporter of Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution Unified Team through all 11 seasons of the program.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution re-sign defender Andrew Farrell to one-year contract for the 2026 Major League Soccer season on Nov. 21, 2025.







