Earthquakes to Host Free FIFA World Cup 26™ Final Draw Watch Party at PayPal Park on Friday, December 5

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they will host a 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Final Draw watch party at PayPal Park on Friday, Dec. 5, with gates opening at 9 a.m. PT. Free admission to the event is available by registering here and complimentary donuts and coffee will be provided. The first 500 attendees through the gates will receive a World Cup scarf.

Longtime play-by-play announcer and Voice of the Earthquakes Ted Ramey will host a panel discussion featuring former Earthquakes fan favorites Tommy Thompson and Victor "Muma" Bernardez (the latter a two-time World Cup veteran for Honduras) as the majority of the final groups and destinations for the national teams are revealed. Fans are invited to enjoy activities in the Epicenter including an inflatable goal and family-friendly games.

Local television stations KTVU FOX 2 and Telemundo 48 will have a media presence at the event and Telemundo will offer attendees a photo-op featuring a replica World Cup trophy.

Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will gain early entry to the Epicenter starting at 8:45 a.m. PT to choose a preferred viewing location and a Grab 'N Go breakfast for each account holder and one guest.

Parking will be available for free in the Audi Lot and Tailgate Lot.

About The Final Draw

FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the largest sports event in history, representing a 48-team tournament hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Bay Area is set to host five Group Stage matches (June 13, 16, 19, 22 and 25, 2026) and a Round of 32 match (July 1, 2026) at Levi's Stadium. The Final Draw will capture the world's attention, uniting FIFA officials, team ambassadors, delegates from all Host Cities and international media as the teams' groups are finalized.

During the Final Draw, qualified teams will be placed into 12 groups of four teams each. Six spots are still up for grabs and will be decided in March.

The host countries (United States, Canada and Mexico) have already been placed in groups A, B and D, respectively.

Teams in Groups B, D and J will play their group stage matches in the Bay Area.

While the teams' groups will be known on Dec. 5, the full match schedule, including which group-stage matches are allocated to specific venues like Levi's Stadium, requires a separate finalization process by FIFA™. For more information about the FIFA World Cup 26™ Final Draw, visit bayareahostcommittee.com and follow @BayAreaHC on Instagram and X.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.