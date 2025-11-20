Earthquakes Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes unveiled today their schedule for the upcoming 2026 Major League Soccer season, which includes home games against interstate rivals LA Galaxy, LAFC and San Diego FC, as well as a Sunday Night Soccer date with Seattle Sounders FC and global superstar Thomas Müller's first trip to PayPal Park with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Regarding single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park and Stanford Stadium, Season Ticket Holders will enjoy a priority presale starting Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. PT. Single-game tickets for the home match against LAFC will be made available at a later time.

The Earthquakes aim to build on last season's 20-point improvement in the table under first-year Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena that resulted in narrowly missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by a tiebreaker. Additionally, with the FIFA World Cup™ 26 still seven months away, the global game starts here with the Quakes in February, as several players will be passing through San Jose with their MLS clubs on their way to suiting up for their respective national teams in June.

"The Earthquakes are excited to deliver the biggest games to our fans with this 2026 MLS schedule," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "From thrilling matchups against San Diego and Seattle at PayPal Park, to the Quakes' return to Stanford for the iconic California Clasico and Levi's Stadium for our annual vibrant Mexican Heritage Night, we're bringing unforgettable moments to our Northern California community all season long. We're kicking off before the World Cup and will keep the energy long after."

The 2026 season kicks off with the first two games at PayPal Park and four of the first six, starting with home matches vs. Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT) and Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m. PT). The Earthquakes then hit the road to face the Supporters' Shield-winning Philadelphia Union before Seattle Sounders FC comes to PayPal Park for the league's Sunday Night Soccer game of the week on March 15 (4 p.m. PT). After a road match in Vancouver, the Quakes return home on Saturday, April 4 (7:30 p.m. PT) to face San Diego FC and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano in one of his last games before he potentially joins the Mexican National Team for the World Cup.

After that El Camino Rivalry clash, the Quakes will go on the road for four of their next five games before returning to PayPal Park to conclude the season series with Vancouver on Saturday, May 9 (7:30 p.m. PT). The Concacaf Champions Cup finalists are led by German legend Thomas Müller, as the World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner will be making his first trip to the Bay Area.

The Black and Blue then go on the road for two of their next three contests before the midseason break for the World Cup, with Quakes fans' last chance to watch their team during this span at PayPal Park on Saturday, May 16, vs. FC Dallas (7:30 p.m. PT).

Following the two-month hiatus, MLS play commences once more on Wednesday, July 22 (7:30 p.m. PT), with a home game against Orlando City SC. That match will immediately be followed by the annual California Clasico at Stanford Stadium against the archrival LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25 (7:30 p.m. PT). Last year, 42,881 fans witnessed the in-state derby at The Farm-the eighth most attended match leaguewide in 2025.

A two-game Texas road trip against Houston Dynamo and Austin FC followed by a game at San Diego FC will then ensue before the team returns to the Bay Area for a three-game homestand.

The trio of September Saturdays begins with Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 12 (7:30 p.m. PT) at PayPal Park, followed by the annual Prime Time showdown with SoCal rival LAFC at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 19 (4:30 p.m. PT). Home to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, the venue has been a fortress for the Quakes, who have only lost once in seven all-time matches. In fact, the last two games at Levi's Stadium have exceeded 50,000 spectators, with last year's edition against LAFC setting a club standalone record with 50,978 fans-the sixth-largest crowd in MLS in 2025. Once again, the game will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night, with a parade of festivities to come both on and off the field. More information about the event will be announced later. To learn about suite purchases, please click here or email suites@49ers.com.

The homestand ends with a third Saturday game against the Portland Timbers on Sept. 26 (7:30 p.m. PT) in San Jose before the Quakes embarks on a five-day road trip to face the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake. The team then comes home to PayPal Park to host reigning U.S. Open Cup champions Nashville SC on Saturday, Oct. 17 (7:30 p.m. PT).

The final stretch of the regular season entails four games-an even two on the road and two in San Jose- highlighted by a two-game homestand against Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (7:30 p.m. PT) and a Saturday home finale on Halloween, Oct. 31 (time TBD), against Real Salt Lake that could prove decisive for the Quakes' playoff hopes. San Jose finishes the regular-season slate on the road against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Nov. 7 (4 p.m. PT).

The San Jose Earthquakes' full 2026 regular season schedule is below. All home games are scheduled to take place at PayPal Park except for LA Galaxy on July 25 (Stanford Stadium) and LAFC on Sept. 19 (Levi's Stadium):

GAME DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY TIME (PT) TV

1 Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 Sporting Kansas City Home 7:30 PM Apple

2 Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 Atlanta United FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

3 Saturday, March 7, 2026 Philadelphia Union Away 4:30 PM Apple

4 Sunday, March 15, 2026 Seattle Sounders FC Home 4:00 PM Apple

5 Saturday, March 21, 2026 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Away 7:30 PM Apple

6 Saturday, April 4, 2026 San Diego FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

7 Saturday, April 11, 2026 Sporting Kansas City Away 5:30 PM Apple

8 Sunday, April 19, 2026 LAFC Away 4:00 PM Apple

9 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Austin FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

10 Saturday, April 25, 2026 St. Louis CITY SC Away 5:30 PM Apple

11 Saturday, May 2, 2026 Toronto FC Away 4:30 PM Apple

12 Saturday, May 9, 2026 Vancouver Whitecaps FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

13 Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Seattle Sounders FC Away 6:30 PM Apple

14 Saturday, May 16, 2026 FC Dallas Home 7:30 PM Apple

15 Saturday, May 23, 2026 Portland Timbers Away 6:30 PM Apple

MIDSEASON BREAK

16 Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Orlando City SC Home 7:30 PM Apple

17 Saturday, July 25, 2026 LA Galaxy Home 7:30 PM Apple

18 Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 FC Cincinnati Away 4:30 PM Apple

19 Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 St. Louis CITY SC Home 7:30 PM Apple

20 Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 LA Galaxy Away 7:30 PM Apple, FS1

21 Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 Minnesota United FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

22 Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 Houston Dynamo FC Away 5:30 PM Apple

23 Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 Austin FC Away 5:30 PM Apple

24 Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 San Diego FC Away 7:30 PM Apple

25 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 Houston Dynamo FC Home 7:30 PM Apple

26 Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 LAFC Home 4:30 PM Apple

27 Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 Portland Timbers Home 7:30 PM Apple

28 Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Colorado Rapids Away 6:30 PM Apple

29 Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 Real Salt Lake Away 6:30 PM Apple

30 Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 Nashville SC Home 7:30 PM Apple

31 Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 FC Dallas Away 5:30 PM Apple

32 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 Colorado Rapids Home 7:30 PM Apple

33 Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 Real Salt Lake Home TBD Apple

34 Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 Minnesota United FC Away 4:00 PM Apple







