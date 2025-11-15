Earthquakes, General Manager Chris Leitch Mutually Agree to Part Ways

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has mutually agreed to part ways with General Manager Chris Leitch, marking his departure after 17 years with the Black and Blue as a player, coach and executive.

Leitch assumed the role of Earthquakes GM in November 2021 after previously serving as the Quakes' technical director from 2012-21, where he was a principal figure in founding the Quakes Academy. He also launched the Quakes' initial second team in a partnership with Reno 1868 FC in the USL Championship.

In addition to his time as GM and technical director, Leitch has held a variety of other roles with the club, including interim general manager (2016) and interim head coach (2017). In the latter position, he stepped out from the front office to take the reins as interim head coach midway through the season, subsequently leading the Quakes to the playoffs following a dramatic win on Decision Day. Leitch initially joined the front office after finishing his 10-year MLS playing career with the Earthquakes (2009-11), where he was named the club's Defender of the Year in 2009.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena will continue to work with Head Scout Ian Russell, Head Sporting Strategist Vassili Cremanzidis and Technical Director John Wolyniec on the sporting side of the club.

