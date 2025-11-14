LA Galaxy Sign Gabriel Arnold, Jose "Pepe" Magaña, and Tommy Musto to Short-Term Agreements from Ventura County FC
Published on November 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy signed Gabriel Arnold, Jose "Pepe" Magaña, and Tommy Musto to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of tomorrow's Friendly match against Club America at 6:30 p.m. PT. This is Musto's third call up this season, and the first this season for Magaña and Arnold.
In the 2025 season, Arnold competed in 15 matches for Ventura County FC with six starts.
Magaña appeared in 25 matches for Ventura County FC in the 2025 season with 22 starts. In the 2024 season, Magaña recorded one assist in eight games played.
Musto tallied four goals and two assists in 28 appearances (28 starts) for Ventura County FC in the 2025 season. In two seasons played with MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2 (2023-24), Musto recorded three assists in 29 career appearances (25 starts). Musto did not appear in his two earlier first team call-ups this season.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Gabriel Arnold, defender Jose "Pepe" Magaña, midfielder Tommy Musto, to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on November 14, 2025.
