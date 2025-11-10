Earthquakes' Kaedren Spivey Called to Youth International Duty

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that midfielder Kaedren Spivey has been called by U.S. Soccer to represent the Under-17 Men's National Team. The youth squad will be led by U-16 Boys' National Team head coach Alex Aldaz and will train from Nov. 10-18 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Continuing in the preparation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the U-17 MNT will play three friendlies in Dubai, taking on England on Nov. 13 (5 p.m. local; 5 a.m. PT) at Shabab Al Ahli Stadium, before taking on Australia on Nov. 15 (3:30 p.m. local; 3:30 a.m. PT) and Ivory Coast on Nov. 18 (11 a.m. local; 11 p.m. PT on Nov. 17) in closed-door friendlies.

Spivey, 16, signed a contract in January as a Homegrown Player with the Earthquakes' Major League Soccer first team through 2028 with a club option for 2029. On March 14, he made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, The Town FC, against the Tacoma Defiance. This season, he made 14 appearances for TTFC (six starts) and logged 17 minutes across the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinals and Semifinals. He also featured for the Earthquakes' Under-18 team earlier this year in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup.

In July, the midfielder represented the Quakes in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin, Texas. Last season, the San Jose native was named the MLS NEXT Under-15 Most Valuable Player presented by adidas after a breakout campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. The attacking midfielder netted an additional three times in the 2024 GA Cup to lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group.

U.S. U-17 MNT (2009) ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (2): Toby Szewczyk (New York Red Bulls; Morristown, N.J.), Matthew White (Atherton, Calif.; Philadelphia Union)

Defenders (6): Daniel Barrett (Houston Dynamo; Pearland, Texas), Eddie Chadwick (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Tyson Espy (Orange County SC; Dana Point, Calif.), Astin Mbaye (AC Milan/ITA; Jersey City, N.J.), Manu Romero (Real Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Vinny Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Xander Newstead (Ajax/NED; San Francisco, Calif.), Jacob Ramirez (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Landry Walker (San Antonio FC; San Antonio, Texas)

Forwards (6): Myles Gardner (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Rylan Hashimoto (Real Salt Lake; Granite Bay, Calif.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Will Ostrander (PSV Eindhoven/NED; Mill Valley, Calif.), Matthias Vieux (Inter Miami; Miami, Fla.), Makai Wells (New England Revolution; Washington, D.C.)







