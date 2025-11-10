San Diego FC Advances to Western Conference Semifinals After Defeating Portland Timbers 4-0 at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) advanced to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals after defeating the Portland Timbers 4-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. Forwards Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino both had a brace to help SDFC win the Round One Best-of-3 series (2-1) and become the first expansion team to win a Round One Best-of-3 series. SDFC will now host the Western Conference Semifinal against Minnesota United FC on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT in a single-elimination match.

Dreyer gave SDFC a 1-0 lead when he charged into the penalty box and sent in a one-timer of his left foot on a cross by Onni Valakari five minutes into the match. San Diego extended the lead with a goal 12 minutes later when Pellegrino put back his blocked shot from point-blank range, also off a cross by Valakari. Pellegrino completed his brace when he sent in a right-footed blast for the 3-0 lead. Dreyer had his second goal and the final one of the night in the 79th minute off a cross by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

No. 1 seed SDFC will look to become the second expansion team to reach the Conference Finals in their inaugural season, joining the Chicago Fire in 1998. San Diego plays host to No. 4 Minnesota United FC, who are aiming to advance to the Conference Finals for the second time in their club history (2020).

Goal Scoring plays:

SD - 1-0 - Anders Dreyer (Onni Valakari), 5th minute: Dreyer opened the scoring with a left-footed one-timer past Portland goalkeeper James Pantemis, finishing a volleyed cross from Onni Valakari. Sprinting down the right side of the box, Dreyer met Valakari's left-footed delivery from near the left edge of the area.

SD - 2-0- Amahl Pellegrino, 17th minute: Pellegrino extended the lead when he putback his own shot after Pantemis made a block from point-blank range. Pellegrino's original shot came off a pin-point cross by Valakari from left to right.

SD - 3-0 - Amahl Pellegrino (Anders Dreyer and Corey Baird), 53rd: Pellegrino struck again with a left-footed one-timer inside the penalty box, finishing a floated pass from Baird. Dreyer initiated the move by feeding Baird, who lofted the ball for Pellegrino to bury into the upper corner.

SD - 4-0- Anders Dreyer (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano), 79th: Dreyer sealed the win with his second of the night, smashing a left-footed shot past Pantemis from a low cross by Lozano rolling right to left across the box.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's win against the Portland Timbers, San Diego FC won the Round One Best-of-3 series (2-1) and advanced to the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals.

- SDFC became the first expansion team to win an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series.

- No. 1 seed SDFC will look to become the second expansion team to reach the Conference Finals in their inaugural season.

- Tonight's win is also the Club's 21st win in all MLS Competitions (19-9-6 in regular season).

- SDFC has a combined 19-8-4 record against Western Conference teams in the regular season and post season.

- Tonight's result was the second time SDFC beat Portland 4-0 this season (first time was on Oct. 18 on MLS Decision Day).

- SDFC outscored Portland 8-3 in the series and 12-3 in five total matches including regular season play.

- SDFC is 3-1-1 all-time against Portland across all MLS Competitions.

- Anders Dreyer registered his third and fourth goals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

- Dreyer now has four goal contributions in the post season (2 goals, 2 assists)

- Dreyer now has 22 combined regular and post season goals and a combined 21 assists for a total of 43 goal contributions in MLS.

- Onni Valakari earned his first career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs assist during Dreyer's goal.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino's brace tonight is his second and third career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goals.

- Pellegrino has scored six goals and made three assists in his last five matches.

- Pellegrino scored for the second-straight time in the Round one Best-of-3 series.

- Pellegrino is the first SDFC player in Club history to record a brace in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Dreyer joined him tonight with his second goal tonight.

- Pellegrino and Dreyer are also the first players on an expansion team to have a multi-goal Playoff match.

- Pellegrino's goals are also his fourth and fifth against the Portland Timbers this season. He also scored a brace in the regular season finale on Oct. 18. Pellegrino also had an assist in that match.

- Winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano was back on the 18-man roster and came on as a substitute at the start of the second half for the second-consecutive match. This time he came on in the 70th minute for Pellegrino.

- Lozano recorded his first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs assists during Dreyer's second goal tonight.

- Lozano now has 21 goal contributions (10 goals, 11 assists) across all MLS competitions for SDFC this season.

- Forward Corey Baird added his second-career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs assist during Pellegrino's second goal.

- Dreyer now has a combined 37 regular and post-season starts.

- Only Dreyer and Valakari have played in all 37 of SDFC's regular season (34) and postseason (3) matches this season.

- Defender Manu Duah has started in three consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches and made his 16th MLS start and 17th appearance for SDFC. He has a total of 21 appearances with the club across all competitions, including three 2025 Leagues Cup matches.

- Marcus Ingvartsen made his fourth-straight appearance on the SDFC 18-man roster. He came on as a substitute for Corey Baird in the 70th minute. He returned from injury Oct. 18 against Portland in the Club's MLS Regular Season finale.

- Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made his first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs start for SDFC and his third MLS postseason appearance of his career.

- Sisniega recorded SDFC's first-ever clean sheet in the MLS Playoffs and the second in his MLS Playoffs career.

- SDFC had 571 passes completed compared to Portland's 285.

- SDFC out-possessed Portland 58 to 42-percent.

Next Match

SDFC will now host the Western Conference Semifinal against Minnesota United FC on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT in a single-elimination match. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with live broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series Game 2

No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 8 Portland Timbers

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Onni Valakari) 5'

SD (2-0) - Amahl Pellegrino, 17'

SD (3-0) - Amahl Pellegrino, (Assisted by Corey Baird and Anders Dreyer) 53'

SD (4-0) - Anders Dreyer (Assisted by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano), 79'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Jimer Fory (caution, 29')

SD - Manu Duah (caution, 36')

SD - Corey Baird (caution, 55')

POR - Cristhian Paredes (caution, 67')

POR - David Ayala (caution, 71')

SD - Luca Bombino (caution, 75')

POR - Juan Mosquers (ejection, 80')

POR - Kamal Miller (caution, 86')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Pablo Sisniega; D Luca Bombino (Franco Negri, 84'), D Christopher McVey, D Manu Duah (Paddy McNair, 84'), D Ian Pilcher; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy; F Amahl Pellegrino (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 70'), F Corey Baird (Marcus Ingvartsen, 70'), F Anders Dreyer (Pedro Soma, 84')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Duran Ferree, M Luca De La Torre, M David Vazquez, F Alex Mighten.

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 19; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 9; SAVES; 2

PORTLAND TIMBERS: GK James Pantemis; D Kamal Miller, D Dario Zuparic, D Finn Surman, D Jimer Fory (Juan Mosquera, 46'), M David Da Costa (Matias Rojas, 56'), M Antony, M Diego Chara -C- (Cristhian Paredes 56), M David Ayala (Gage Guerra, 75'); F Kristoffer Velde, F Kevin Kelsy (Felipe Mora, 56')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Maxime Crepeau, F Ariel Lassiter, D Eric Miller, D Ian Smith

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 5

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Ryan Graves,

Fourth Official: TJ Zablocki

VAR: Malik Badawi

AVAR: Fotis Bazakos

Weather: 63-degrees, clear

Attendance: 32,502

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On how much fun it was to watch his team's attack tonight:

"We said it after the second game that, you know, we were a pass or two away from opening that thing up too, and that's why it's important to be consistent in our philosophy and how we want to play, because it won't always work, but you know, when you get it right, you're going to get it really right. And it's about creating some predictability and some sustainability over time. It was fantastic. I mean, the guys were so sharp from the first minute. Yet, I think it's really important to clarify. A lot of people talk about how nice we play, exciting football we play, but our base is our intensity, our warrior mentality and our fighting spirit. These guys have shown that all year, and the intensity that they played at tonight, the amount of times they got kicked in this series and just got up and got on with it and then went into the next duel 100-percent that's the foundation of who we are. And then the football flows from there."

On goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega's performance tonight:

"He was he was the man. I mean, he was composed. He was good on the ball. He made the saves he needs to make for us. So, you know, something that we really value in our culture is culture of competition. You know nothing. Nobody takes anything for granted. Doesn't matter how much you make or how old you are. You fight for your spot, you earn your spot every single week in the games and in the trainings. And Pablo has been someone who just has consistently pushed our goalkeeper group, you know, and that kept CJ [Dos Santos] really sharp, because CJ knew that it was a competition. And then what happens is, you know, you never want to see your teammate get hurt, but you have the next guy ready because of it, and just really proud of his mindset, but also his ability."

On what type of statement does this dominant win give other teams in the playoffs:

"The most important thing is that we celebrate this, this milestone because we continue to write history for a brand new club in a city that loves Football. I think that's the most important thing right now. Then tomorrow, it doesn't matter what happened in this game tomorrow, we got to start preparing for a totally different test in the next round. And in the next round is not going to look like this round. It's going to look different. And we got to be up for that challenge, and we will be got a couple of weeks before you play again."

On what will be the challenges with having a two-week break prior to the next match:

"It's only opportunities. It's opportunity to get some guys a little bit of much needed recovery in the next few days after a very physical series, and then it's time to prepare against a completely different opponent. So, we see it as two different opportunities, and again, because our culture is one of competition. I mean, these guys will be flying in two weeks. We'll be ready for it."

SDFC FORWARD AMAHL PELLEGRINO

On what has been working for him lately:

"First of all, I have coming to a really good team, and we play offensive, really attractive, fun football, and I can play on my strength in this team. And yeah, I'm feeling more and more myself. I've been struggling for one and a half years here in the US, on another team, but now I feel like I can show my quality, and yeah, I have some amazing teammates. That helps a lot."

On breaking out of struggles when coming to San Diego:

"It's like I said, I was struggling because I didn't play on in my position and where I have been playing my whole life, in my career. So, to come to a place where you just playing in a system that doesn't fit you, it's and the team was struggling too, so it was a hard time. But that's the beauty of this game. Team can change really fast. And yeah, me and my family, we are loving life in San Diego. So both on and off the field."

On playing the nine position before coming here:

"Here in San Diego. Yeah, no, but first of all, I came in the beginning. I wasn't in game squad for three, four months, and I came here on a Friday, had one session, and the next day I came into a game, so I needed some time to adapt to be playing games again, the intensity in a football game compared to training is completely different and but, yeah, to play like a number nine in really physical league like MLS is not my biggest range. Everyone can see that I'm not the biggest guy, I'm tall, but I'm not so big boned. So, so that was a little bit of a struggle, but I feel like more and more I come into the system, and I'm starting to show myself."

On his goals tonight:

"No, it's two beautiful goals. No, beautiful passes from my teammates, Onni [Valakari] and Corey [Baird], so it's like I just got the last thing to do, like the finish, and 90% of the goal was from my guys. So, I was just there, and that's why I scored, because I'm in a good position to score goals."

On why players on top have been playing well:

"To be in form and to have confidence and that the ball goes in in the right direction is, as an attacker, the best feeling you have. It's like you feel you just are in the right positions. And, yeah, everything is just going in and but next game, it can be totally opposite. So, you just have to be ahead in training and quality wise, and prepare yourself the best. Now it's two weeks into next game, and you have to prepare yourself the best, and it's a mentally thing too, so you can't take it easy."

On getting hit on one of his goals:

"I don't care. We are on to the next one, and they are going to Cancun to have a holiday so they can play like they want, but I'm just thinking about my teammates and how we play. And I think we let our feet, do the talking, and that's what I like with this team, that we show our personality."

SDFC FORWARD ANDERS DREYER

On tonight's team performance:

"Yeah, first of all, it's easy with the teammates like I have here. The way we played suited us quite well and I think you see that today. The way we break them, we knew they will be in high pressure, especially on our goal kicks and I think in the first half, we break through a couple of times, and we scored two goals. And in the second half as well, we continued doing what we're training the whole week. We basically knew what they would do. And yeah, we did it to perfection and scored four beautiful goals. So yeah, it's a good feeling, but it's nice to be a part of, of course and when we play games like this, with the fans, with us, it's amazing."

On the team's ability to bounce back all season long coming through once again in the playoffs when it matters most:

"Yeah, that's important, especially to make our home a fortress. It's important to go into the games with a good feeling. And I think if you look at it, we were leading 2-1 until late in the game away, and they scored a beautiful goal in the last seconds. And I think we were like understanding that they would try to come and put some pressure on us and played a way they did in Portland, and I think we looked how we could break through and it helped us so much. The way we've been training this week to prepare for breakthroughs and stuff like that. It was, yeah, good."

On encouraging the crowd to bring the noise and the importance of home field advantage:

"No, I think first of all, we are a new club and when you arrive you think 'how many [fans] are going to be at the at the stadium?' And it's been amazing the whole season. I saw one day a statistic where I think we averaged like 27,000 this season, and that's amazing. And the way they can make noise and loud here, It helps us. And when we have them behind us, we feel like we are 12 or 13 on the pitch. So, I think it's so important-- they know they are important-- and that's also nice. So, they help us a lot, that's for sure."

SDFC CAPTAIN JEPPE TVERSKOV

On how the team handled tonight's match:

"A difficult match like tonight, I think we handle everything exactly as we talked about that we hoped for. I felt like the away game got a little too wild, and we like the wildness from our fans and the surroundings, but we like the game calm, and in our hand, and possession. So, I felt like from first minute, we kind of did that, and kind of like, follow the game plan, the whole the whole game through. So, it was a very, not perfect game, but close too."

On Amahl Pellegrino:

"Yeah, I knew a little bit about him beforehand, from his time in Sweden, close to Denmark, so I knew I've seen some, some of the goals and some of the games he also played from Bodo back then, so I knew what he could do. It took some, some trainings to for him to get going. But yeah, he's just a clever player. And he knows also, from Bodo, how to play in a system, and kind of depend on your teammate and know where to be positioned on the pitch so that he also gets his advantages. So yeah, the way we play suits him very well and that will make him score more and more goal and assist. So yeah, he's a threat, both in behind, because he's actually quicker than you think. And then he got a lethal inside foot, so whenever he gets the finishing opportunity, he scores goals."

On how special this squad is:

"It is special, not only for me, but I feel like every time we go into a game, especially also going forward, since it's win or lose from now on, it's special, and we know it, and we feel it going on to the pitch, full stadium. Also, the week leading up to the game is also special, because you feel the surroundings from everybody following so closely. So yeah, I feel like from day one, when it was the first game, we got a lot of attention, a lot of talk, and it's just been building. So, we know and we also take care of it, because we also feel like we are at a special spot. And sometimes, when you have a good team, you have a good system, you have a good staff, coach, fans and stuff, you also need to take advantage of those times. So, we hope to do that."







