San Diego FC Announces Sellout for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal

Published on November 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal, presented by Alaska Airlines, is officially sold out - marking the club's third consecutive postseason sellout.

A capacity crowd of more than 32,500 is expected on Monday, Nov. 24, as SDFC hosts Minnesota United in a single-elimination Western Conference Semifinal. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC rally towel courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

The only way to guarantee a seat at future 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches, including the Western Conference Semifinal, is by becoming a 2026 Season Ticket Member or visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships. Memberships start at just $36 per match and include discounts on tickets, parking, merchandise, and food & beverage.

Fans attending the Nov. 24 match are encouraged to:

- Wear Blue: The Western Conference Semifinal match is a BLUE OUT. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Azul gear and get ready to Show Up for San Diego.

- Arrive Early: Parking lots open at 3:00 p.m. PT, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. PT to experience an unforgettable pre-match show.

Pre-purchase parking in advance to save time and money for a seamless arrival experience.

- Use Public Transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line offers direct access to Snapdragon Stadium. Fans can also take advantage of rideshare drop-off and pick-up zones near the venue.

The historic milestone follows SDFC's remarkable first postseason campaign, in which the Club became the first expansion team in MLS history to win a Round One Best-of-3 series, defeating the Portland Timbers (2-1) to advance. Forwards Anders Dreyer and Amahl Pellegrino each recorded a brace in the decisive 4-0 win on Sunday night, electrifying the home crowd and continuing SDFC's storybook inaugural season.

SDFC earned Western Conference homefield advantage for the Playoffs after finishing its inaugural MLS Regular Season in first place in the West, posting an expansion-team record 19 wins and 63 points.

The Nov. 24 Western Conference Semifinal marks the third meeting between SDFC and Minnesota United this season. In their first encounter on June 14 at Allianz Field, San Diego stormed back from a two-goal deficit to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory behind a brace from Anders Dreyer. The Loons then evened the regular season series with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 13, as goals from Anthony Markanich, Carlos Harvey, and Nectarios Triantis sealed the result before SDFC captain Jeppe Tverskov pulled one back in stoppage time.

Match Timeline:

- 3:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

- 4:00 - 6:00 PM - SDFC Fan Fest, featuring music, food, and interactive experiences

- 5:00 PM - Media Will Call Opens

- 5:00 PM - Media Gates Open

- 5:00 PM - Stadium Gates Open

- 6:20 PM - Team Warm-Ups Begin

- 7:45 PM - Special Pre-Match Show Starts

- 7:00 PM - Kickoff: San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Western Conference Semifinal

Monday, November 24

Western Conference - No. 1 San Diego FC vs. No. 4 Minnesota United FC

7:00 p.m. PT broadcast / 7:12 p.m. PT kickoff

(Snapdragon Stadium, MLS Season Pass and Apple TV)

Conference Finals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, December 6

11:30 a.m. PT / MLS Season Pass and Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS

The exclusive SDFC Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection is available at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure their playoff merchandise HERE and show their support as SDFC continues its inaugural postseason run.

For the latest updates and essential matchday information ahead of SDFC's Playoff match, visit SanDiegoFC.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.