Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

Published on November 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that eight of its players have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in November. The group includes: goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), midfielder Nectarios Triantis (Greece), defender Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand) and midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama). The following MNUFC2 players also received call ups to represent their respective countries: goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich (U19 USMNT) and forward Muba Nour (Somalia).

The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair, has been called up to represent Canada during the November international window, where the squad will host Ecuador in a friendly match at BMO Field in Toronto on Nov. 12. St. Clair continues to serve as Canada's first-choice goalkeeper, earning 17 caps and recording eight clean sheets for the national team. The 28-year-old has been a steady presence for Canada since his debut in 2021, featuring in major tournaments such as the Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League.

Robin Lod will rejoin the Finland national team as they continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign in UEFA Group G. The Huuhkajat are set to host Malta on Nov. 14 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium before traveling to face Andorra on Nov. 17. Finland currently competes in Group G alongside the Netherlands, Poland, Lithuania, Malta, and Andorra. Lod, one of Finland's most experienced players, has earned more than 80 caps since making his international debut in 2015 and remains a vital figure in Finland's midfield as the team pushes for its first-ever World Cup appearance.

Midfielder Nectarios Triantis has received his first-ever call-up to the Greece national team after making a FIFA one-time switch to represent Greece. Triantis represented Australia at the U20 and U23 level. Triantis and Greece will host Scotland on Nov. 15 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus before traveling to Hungary to face Belarus on Nov. 18 as part of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign. Competing in UEFA Group C, alongside Denmark, Scotland and Belarus.

Joseph Rosales is set to represent Honduras national football team once again during the November international window as they pursue qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup via Concacaf's Final Round. Honduras, drawn into Group C alongside Costa Rica, Haiti and Nicaragua, will travel to face Nicaragua on Nov. 13 before meeting Costa Rica away on Nov. 18. Rosales returns to the squad with an opportunity to help the team secure one of the direct qualification spots.

Michael Boxall is set to anchor the backline of the New Zealand national football team as the All Whites prepare for a pair of high-profile friendlies during the November international window. They will travel to face Colombia on Nov. 15 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, followed by a match against Ecuador on Nov. 18 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Boxall, a veteran defender with more than 60 senior caps for New Zealand, remains a key leader in defense and will be instrumental as the squad fine-tunes their preparations ahead of 2026 World Cup.

Carlos Harvey is set to take his place once again with the Panama national football team as they navigate the upcoming November international window and continue their push through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in Concacaf. He will feature in two key fixtures: an away match against Guatemala on Nov. 14, followed by a home meeting with El Salvador on Nov. 18. Having earned 21 senior caps and scored twice for his country, Harvey remains a dependable presence in Panama's midfield as they aim to solidify their position in the region's qualification standings.

MNUFC2 goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich has been called up to international training camp to Wrexham, Wales from November 8-19. He then will play three friendlies total, against Germany (Nov. 12), Wales (Nov. 15) and Japan (Nov. 18).

Forward Muba Nour has been called up to represent the Somalia national team for the second time during the November international window. Somalia faces Oman on Nov. 26 in the FIFA Arab Cup. Nour, who made his senior international debut earlier this year, returns to the squad looking to further establish himself within the national team setup.

International Game Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Wed., Nov. 12 Canada vs. Ecuador 6:30 p.m. BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

U19 USMNT vs. U19 Germany 10:30 a.m. Hops & Barley Community Stadium, Rhyl, Wales

Thu., Nov. 13 Guatemala vs. Panama 8:00 p.m. Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nicaragua vs. Honduras 8:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional Dennis Martínez, Managua, Nicaragua

Fri., Nov. 14 Finland vs. Malta 11:00 a.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Sat., Nov. 15 Greece vs. Scotland 1:45 p.m. Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

U19 USMNT vs U19 Wales 8:30 a.m. STÃ ÂK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales

New Zealand vs. Colombia 6:00 p.m. Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Mon., Nov. 17 Finland vs. Andorra 11:00 a.m. Tammelan Stadion, Tampere, Finland

Tue., Nov. 18 New Zealand vs. Ecuador 12:30 p.m. Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey

U19 USMNT vs U19 Japan 5:00 a.m. STÃ ÂK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales

Costa Rica vs. Honduras 7:00 p.m. Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica

Panama vs. El Salvador 7:00 p.m. Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City, Panama

Belarus vs. Greece 1:45 p.m. ZTE Arena, Zalaegerszeg, Hungary

Wed., Nov. 26 Oman vs. Somalia 7:00 a.m. Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar







Major League Soccer Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.