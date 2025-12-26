Minnesota United Acquires and Signs Tomás Chancalay from New England Revolution

Published on December 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has acquired winger Tomás Chancalay in a cash-for-player trade from the New England Revolution in exchange for $100,000. Additionally, New England will retain a sell-on percentage if Chancalay is transferred out of MLS.

Minnesota United has signed Chancalay through the 2027-28 season with a club option for the 2028-29 season.

"We're happy to welcome Tomás Chancalay to Minnesota United," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "He's a versatile attacking player with MLS experience who has the ability to impact games in a variety of ways. We believe he will complement our playing style and strengthen our attack."

"I am really excited and happy to play with Minnesota United and in front of the fans at Allianz Field soon," said winger Tomás Chancalay. "I am ready to work and give fans exciting moments to experience together."

Chancalay joins Minnesota United after two-and-a-half seasons with the Revs, where he scored 17 goals and recorded three assists in 58 appearances for the club across all competitions. In 2025, Chancalay scored four goals and tallied two assists in 26 appearances after coming back from an ACL injury sustained in May 2024.

Chacalay's soccer career started in CA Colón's youth system in 2006, signing his first professional contract in 2017 with the Argentine club and making his professional debut on August 26, 2017. He appeared in 80 matches for CA Colón, tallying eight goals and seven assists. Chancalay was then permanently transferred to Racing Club following a loan stint, where he recorded 17 goals and nine assists in 80 appearances for the Primera División side. Prior to his move to New England in July 2023, Chancalay was with Emirati side Al-Wasl on loan where he had 16 goal contributions, including 11 goals and five assists, in 27 appearances.

Chancalay played internationally for Argentina's youth national team at the U20 level, making two appearances at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Transaction: Minnesota United acquires winger Tomás Chancalay in a cash-for-player trade from the New England Revolution in exchange for $100,000. Additionally, New England will retain a sell-on percentage if Chancalay is transferred out of MLS. Minnesota United signs Chancalay through the 2027-28 season with a club option for the 2028-29 season.

VITALS

Tomás Chancalay

Pronunciation: toe-MOSS CHAHN-kah-LIE

Position: Forward/Winger

Date of Birth: 1/1/1999 (26 years old)

Hometown: Viale, Argentina

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165

Citizenship: Argentina

Previous Club: New England Revolution







Major League Soccer Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.