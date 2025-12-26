CF Montréal Signs Forward Prince Owusu to Contract Extension

MONTRÉAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that the Club has signed forward Prince Owusu to a contract extension that includes the 2026, 2027 (sprint season), and 2027-28 campaigns, with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons, using targeted allocation money (TAM).

A native of Wertheim, Germany, Owusu, 28, was originally acquired via trade with Toronto FC on Jan. 13, 2025. The recipient of CF Montréal's Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy as the Club's 2025 Most Valuable Player, Owusu scored 17 goals across all competitions (13 in MLS, two in the TELUS Canadian Championship and two in Leagues Cup) in his first season with the club in 2025.

"Prince's contract extension represents an acknowledgement of the consistency that he has brought to the Club since his arrival," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "His on-field achievements routinely reflect the daily leadership he demonstrates to his teammates. We're very pleased that he has committed to our project."

A product of the VfB Stuttgart Academy where he began his professional career with the reserve team in 2015, Owusu became only the fifth player in CF Montréal history to score 15 goals or more in one season in 2025.

"Montréal has become a special place for me," said Owusu. "Extending my contract with CF Montréal is a source of pride, and I'm grateful to the club's Sporting staff for its trust. I'm eager to continue this journey with my teammates and look forward to seeing our supporters again soon at Stade Saputo."

On the international stage, Owusu represented Germany at the U15, U18 and U19 levels ahead of being called up to the Ghanaian national team for the first time last month.

Transaction: CF Montréal signs striker Prince Owusu to a contract extension through the end of the 2027-28 campaign with team-options included for each of the following two seasons.







