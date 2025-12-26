Chicago Fire FC Acquires Finland International Robin Lod as a Free Agent

Published on December 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired Finland National Team midfielder Robin Lod as a free agent. Lod is under contract with the Club through June 30, 2028.

"We are excited to welcome Robin to Chicago. He is a team player and proven winner with a track record of goal contributions at every club throughout his career," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "As we continue to improve our squad in the off season, Robin will make us more competitive in 2026 and beyond."

Lod, 32, joins the Chicago Fire after spending the past seven seasons with Minnesota United FC, where he became the club's leading goal scorer with 41 goals in 185 appearances across all competitions for the Loons. Over the course of his career, the midfielder has contributed to 140 goals across all leagues and competitions, including 82 goals scored and 58 assists.

His winning track record is evidenced by having been named Veikkausliiga Player of the Year (2013-14), and winning the Finnish League (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014), the Finnish Cup (2014), and the Finish League Cup (2015) with HJK Helsinki. In his time with Minnesota United, Lod helped guide his side to the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final and was named to the 2024 MLS All-Star Roster. The midfielder notably started each MLS Cup Playoffs match for Minnesota since 2019.

Lod joined Major League Soccer in July 2019 from Spain's La Liga 2 side Sporting de Gijon, making his first appearance for Minnesota United against the Portland Timbers on August 4, 2019. He began his professional career with his hometown HJK Helsinki in 2012, going on loan to Vaasan Palloseura during the 2012-13 season. Lod then plied his trade with Panathinaikos in Greece before heading to Gijón.

At the international level, Lod made his international debut for the senior Finland National Team in 2013 at the age of 20, going on to earn 88 caps across all competitions, including in 2018, 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, UEFA Nations League B and the 2020 UEFA Euro Championship, for which Finland qualified and competed for the first time.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquired Finland National Team midfielder Robin Lod as a free agent. Lod is under contract with the Club through the summer of 2028.

Name: Robin Lod

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 168 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 17, 1993

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

Birthplace: Helsinki, Finland

Citizenship: Finland

Last Club: Minnesota United FC







