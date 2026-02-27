CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CHICAGO, Illinois - CF Montréal heads to the Windy City for its second game of the season in a Soldier Field matchup against Chicago Fire FC Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST (Apple TV, RDS, TSN, TSN 690).
Head coach Marco Donadel's squad will look to bounce back from a road loss to San Diego FC on Matchday 1. Last season, the Bleu-blanc-noir overcame a deficit in an eventual 1-1 draw with the Fire in Donadel's first game as interim head coach on March 29, 2025.
The Fire also opened its 2026 season on the road last Saturday visiting Houston Dynamo FC. Chicago forward Hugo Cuypers opened the match's scoring but the Dynamo responded with two unanswered goals to earn a 2-1 comeback win.
The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 13-10-8 overall record (43 goals scored, 42 goals conceded) against the Fire along with a 3-7-4 record (17 goals scored, 25 goals conceded) when playing in Chicago.
Defender Tomás Avilés will serve a one-game suspension following a red card taken on Matchday 1.
The Club will reunite with former player Joel Waterman, who was traded to Chicago on Aug. 19, 2025. In five seasons with Montreal, Waterman played 130 games, clocked in 11,021 minutes, scored four goals and added 12 assists.
Major League Soccer Stories from February 27, 2026
- SKC Home Opener on Saturday at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Feature at 2026 Adidas Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Advance to Round of 16 of Concacaf Champions Cup - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC to Host Deportivo Toluca FC on March 11 in Round of 16 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1 Match at Snapdragon Stadium at 8:30 p.m. PT - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 CCC Round of 16 Schedule - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 vs Tigres UANL Kickoff Times Confirmed - FC Cincinnati
- West Coast Business: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Road Tilt with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Set for 2026 Home Opener against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer - Minnesota United FC
- Austin FC Acquires Forward Christian Ramirez - Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Hits the Road for the First Time this Season Taking on San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United FC Announces Affordable Initiatives for 2026 Season - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: February 27, 2026 - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Announces Roster Designations for 2026 Season - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Release Final Standing Room Only Tickets Ahead of Near Sell-Out Clash with LAFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2026 Home Campaign Saturday against Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Giannoulias Debuts Chicago Fire FC License Plates - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer Unveils Club Roster Profiles Following 2026 Roster Compliance - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2026 Roster Compliance Breakdown - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires up to $725,000 in GAM from Toronto FC for the Right of First Refusal for Josh Sargent - St. Louis City SC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga - Philadelphia Union
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- adidas Challenges Players to Choose a Side in Latest Predator and F50 Campaign - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Signs 25-Year-Old Central Defender Or Blorian to Pre-Contract - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field
- CF Montréal Meets San Diego FC in 2026 Saturday's Season Opener
- Ottawa South United Joins CF Montréal's Scouting and Development Centre
- CF Montréal Partners with PROCURE to Unveil New Away Jersey
- CF Montréal Acquires Noah Streit from FC Basel 1893