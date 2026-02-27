CF Montréal Takes on Chicago Fire FC Saturday at Soldier Field

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







CHICAGO, Illinois - CF Montréal heads to the Windy City for its second game of the season in a Soldier Field matchup against Chicago Fire FC Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST (Apple TV, RDS, TSN, TSN 690).

Head coach Marco Donadel's squad will look to bounce back from a road loss to San Diego FC on Matchday 1. Last season, the Bleu-blanc-noir overcame a deficit in an eventual 1-1 draw with the Fire in Donadel's first game as interim head coach on March 29, 2025.

The Fire also opened its 2026 season on the road last Saturday visiting Houston Dynamo FC. Chicago forward Hugo Cuypers opened the match's scoring but the Dynamo responded with two unanswered goals to earn a 2-1 comeback win.

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 13-10-8 overall record (43 goals scored, 42 goals conceded) against the Fire along with a 3-7-4 record (17 goals scored, 25 goals conceded) when playing in Chicago.

Defender Tomás Avilés will serve a one-game suspension following a red card taken on Matchday 1.

The Club will reunite with former player Joel Waterman, who was traded to Chicago on Aug. 19, 2025. In five seasons with Montreal, Waterman played 130 games, clocked in 11,021 minutes, scored four goals and added 12 assists.







