Philadelphia Union Loan Forward Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned forward Markus Anderson to USL Championship side Brooklyn FC through the 2026 season, where he will continue to develop under former Union II Head Coach, Marlon LeBlanc.
Anderson made three MLS appearances and one start in 2025, scoring the game winning goal against Charlotte FC on June 14, 2025. During his time with Union II, he made 21 appearances (16 starts), scoring six goals and registering three assists. He also started in all three Union II playoff games.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union loan Markus Anderson to Brooklyn FC through the 2026 season.
