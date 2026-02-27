Revolution's Home Match vs. Houston Dynamo FC Postponed
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution's MLS regular season home match against Houston Dynamo FC scheduled for next Saturday, March 7 has been postponed to a future date to be determined.
Due to this week's historic winter weather in the northeast, the harvesting and delivery of the stadium's new natural grass field has been delayed. With field-related stadium infrastructure preparations completed on schedule, the Gillette Stadium field crew is prepared to install the grass when it arrives ahead of the Revolution's new MLS home opener, Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati (2:30 p.m.).
Tickets for the postponed match will be honored on the new date. Revolution Season Memberships, tickets, and multi-game plans are available now for every Revolution home match in 2026. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, email tix@revolutionsoccer.net, or call 1-877-GET-REVS. Fans can also watch every minute of Revolution and MLS action with an Apple TV subscription.
After opening the season last weekend, the Revolution are back in action tomorrow, Saturday, February 28 to take on Red Bull New York in MLS action at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Watch the 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
