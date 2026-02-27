Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Philippe Ndinga
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that they have acquired defender Philippe Ndinga on a permanent transfer from Degerfors IF. Ndinga joins the Union as a U22 Initiative signing and is guaranteed through the 2028-2029 season with an option through 2029-2030 season. Ndinga will be added to the Union's active roster upon receipt of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"Philippe is a dynamic defender with the ability to play confidently with both feet, which gives us valuable flexibility in the back line," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "His aggressive style of defending fits our system well, and we're excited to welcome him to the club."
Ndinga, 20, arrives in Philadelphia following a productive 2025 campaign with Degerfors IF in Sweden's topflight, the Allsvenskan. He made 10 league appearances (11 across all competitions) and scored his first professional goal in a 3-1 victory over IK Sirius on September 21, 2025. After joining Degerfors on trial in July 2025, Ndinga signed a contract through the 2029 season and went on to start the club's final nine matches of the year.
Prior to his time in Sweden, Ndinga developed in France, featuring for Pau FC, USL Dunkerque, and Valenciennes FC across youth and senior levels. During the 2024-25 season with Valenciennes, he made 19 appearances for the reserve side and made his first-team debut in Championnat National action. Since the 2022-23 season, Ndinga has totaled 47 appearances across youth and senior competitions.
Internationally, Ndinga has represented the Republic of Congo at the U20 level, earning three caps at the 2025 Maurice Revello Tournament, where he featured in matches against Japan, Mexico, and Panama.
TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign Philippe Ndinga on February 27, 2026.
Name: Philippe Ndinga
Position: Defender
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 159 lbs
Born: June 3, 2005
Citizenship: Gabon, Congo
Acquired: Philadelphia Union acquire left back Philippe Ndinga on a permanent transfer from Degerfors IF through the 2028-2029 season with an option through 2029-2030 season.
