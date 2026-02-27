Revolution Visit Red Bull New York on Saturday
Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - The New England Revolution are on the road this weekend, visiting I-95 rival Red Bull New York on Saturday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Saturday's match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV (English and Spanish), 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).
New England, opening a season with two straight road games for the first time since 2017, began the campaign with a 4-1 defeat at Nashville SC last weekend. The contest marked the MLS head-coaching debut for Marko Mitrović, in addition to the club debuts of three young Americans: midfielder Brooklyn Raines, forward Griffin Yow, and defender Ethan Kohler. For Kohler, it was also his MLS debut after three-plus seasons in Germany with Werder Bremen.
Ecuador international Leo Campana provided the scoring for New England, giving him six goals in his last six games including preseason. Campana looks to become the third player in club history to score in the first two matches of a season. In last season's visit to Sports Illustrated Stadium, Campana tallied two goals for his first brace in a Revolution uniform.
New England captain Carles Gil provided the service on Campana's goal for his first assist of 2026 and the 99th of his Revolution career across all competitions. His next helper would make him the first player in club history to reach the century mark for assists in all competitions. Gil's 88 regular season helpers are the most among active MLS players. The midfielder is also one goal shy of 50 for his MLS career.
Dating back to last season, Gil has an assist in four consecutive matches, one shy of his career high of five straight games with a helper, achieved in 2021 and repeated in 2022. In his career against Red Bull New York, Gil owns nine career assists in 12 regular season meetings, tied for his most against any single opponent.
Revolution goalkeeper and United States international Matt Turner notched four saves in New England's season opener. He will have defensive reinforcements in front of him as center backs Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, both out for last week's opener, could make their season debuts on Saturday. Fofana is back with the team after obtaining his green card, while Ceballos, the club's 2025 Defender of the Year, missed the season opener with a hamstring injury.
Red Bull New York kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 victory on the road over Orlando City SC. New Head Coach Michael Bradley played a historically young lineup, starting three players 17 of younger for the first time in MLS history. Homegrown striker Julian Hall tallied both goals in the winning effort, earning the 16-year-old MLS Player of the Matchday honors. Led by Swedish captain Emil Forsberg, Red Bull boasts a strong attack with newcomers Cade Cowell and Jorge Ruvalcaba on the wings, and Cameroon international Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting up top.
(0-1-0; 0 pts.)
2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season
Revolution Match #2
New England Revolution at Red Bull New York
Saturday, February 28, 2026
2:30 p.m. ET
Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, N.J.)
(1-0-0; 3 pts.)
WATCH
Apple TV
(English and Spanish)
LISTEN
98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)
LISTEN
1260 AM Nossa Radio USA
(Portuguese)
