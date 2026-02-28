Sounders FC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Saturday at America First Field

Published on February 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC kicks off a five-match road stretch this weekend with a trip to Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 28 at America First Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) as Lumen Field undergoes preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Rave Green opened their 2026 MLS campaign with a 2-0 home win over the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 behind goals from Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock, with Jesús Ferreira adding two assists.

Including this weekend's matchup, Seattle has faced Real Salt Lake 44 times in the regular season and playoffs, making the Utah side Sounders FC's fourth-most played opponent since it entered the league in 2009. The two clubs split the season series in 2025, with RSL winning 2-0 on March 1 at America First Field before Seattle earned a 1-0 victory on October 11 at Lumen Field.

Tacoma Defiance defender Antino Lopez is available for selection tomorrow via Short-Term Agreement.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle's road stint continues with a matchup against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, March 7 at Energizer Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Steve Cangialosi, Danny Higginbotham & Andrew Weibe

Talent (Spanish): Ramses Sandoval, Miguel Gallardo & Michele Giannone

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini

