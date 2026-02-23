Sounders FC Begins 2026 Campaign with 2-0 Home Win over Colorado

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC exchange congratulations following a goal

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (1-0-0, 3 points) kicked off its 2026 campaign with a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rapids (0-1-0, 0 points) Sunday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock scored for Seattle, with Andrew Thomas recording a shutout as the Rave Green improved to 10-7-1 all-time in MLS season openers. The Rave Green now embark on a five-match road stretch, beginning on Saturday, February 28 against Real Salt Lake at America First Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

After one round of MLS play, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference three points (1-0-0) and a plus-two goal differential.

Albert Rusnák opened his 2026 scoring account in the 15th minute, marking his 37th strike in all competitions since joining Seattle prior to 2022. The Slovakian international scored 14 goals last year to go along with 12 assists.

Paul Rothrock's goal in the 62nd minute was his 13th goal in all competitions since signing with Seattle during the 2023 season. He tallied five strikes in 2025.

Rothrock recorded the assist on Rusnák's goal, his first of the season after earning nine in 2025.

Jesús Ferreira also tallied an assist on Rusnák's goal, his first of the year after earning 12 last year in all competitions, tied for second on the team.

Seattle's record in MLS play (regular season and playoffs) against Colorado moves to 27-8-7 with the result, the most wins by any team over a single opponent since 2009.

Alex Roldan made his 250th appearance in all competitions tonight, passing Brad Evans for sixth in club history.

Sounders FC is now 10-7-1 all-time in MLS season openers, and 11-5-2 all-time in home openers.

Hassani Dotson made his Rave Green debut tonight after signing with Seattle during the offseason. The Federal Way native made 176 appearances with 18 goals in all competitions for Minnesota United FC from 2019-2025.

Paul Arriola subbed into the match in the 85th minute, his first action since tearing his ACL in March of last season.

Seattle now begins a five-match road stretch beginning with a trip to Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 28 at America First Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Colorado Rapids 0

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Malik Badawi

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Jason White

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 31,606

Weather: 44 degrees and rainy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Paul Rothrock, Jesús Ferreira) 15'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario) 62'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

COL - Rafael Navarro (caution) 23'

COL - Dante Sealy (caution) 40'

COL - Reggie Cannon (caution) 42'

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution) 61'

SEA - Snyder Brunell (caution) 72'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Cristian Roldan - Captain, Hassani Dotson (Snyder Brunell 45+14'); Albert Rusnák (Paul Arriola 88'), Jesús Ferreira (Georgi Minoungou 69'), Jordan Morris (Paul Rothrock 8'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 69')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Antino Lopez, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Nikola Petković

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 4

Colorado Rapids - Zack Steffen - Captain; Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry HT), Lucas Herrington, Noah Cobb, Jackson Travis (Miguel Navvaro 88'); Josh Atencio, Paxten Aaronson (Alex Harris 68'), Hamzat Ojediran (Wayne Frederick 59'); Dante Sealy (Alexis Castillo Manyoma 68'), Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Ted Ku-DiPietro 74')

Substitutes not used: Nico Hansen, Connor Ronan, Rob Holding

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 17

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 5

