Sounders FC Defeats Louisville City FC in Final Two Preseason Friendlies of 2026

Published on February 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC vs. Louisville City FC in preseason friendly

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC vs. Louisville City FC in preseason friendly(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC defeated USL Championship side Louisville City FC 3-1 and 5-0 on Sunday in its final two 2026 preseason friendlies at the Providence Performance Center & Clubhouse. An Osaze De Rosario brace and Albert Rusnák penalty kick powered the Rave Green in the first match, while Sebastian Gomez, Paul Rothrock, Georgi Minoungou, Nikola Petković and Peter Kingston all scored in the second fixture.

Seattle rolled out a different lineup for each match, with the entire first group playing a full 90-minute shift. After De Rosario drew a foul inside the area during the first half, Rusnák converted the ensuing penalty into to the top of the net to open the scoring in the first game. Louisville leveled the score before halftime via an own goal, De Rosario added two strikes in the 83rd and 90th minutes to give the Rave Green a 3-1 victory. Gomez and Rothrock scored for Seattle in the first half of the second contest, with Minoungou, Petković and Kingston all adding goals after halftime as Stefan Frei kept the clean sheet in a 5-0 win.

Sounders FC concludes its 2026 preseason friendly slate with a 4-2-0 record, following a 2-2-0 mark against European opposition during camp in Portugal and Spain. Brian Schmetzer's side now turns its attention to the 2026 MLS regular-season opener against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

MATCH SUMMARY VS. LOUISVILLE (FIRST MATCH)

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - Louisville City FC 1

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Venue: Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

Weather: 55 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Runsák (penalty) 30'

LOU - Own Goal (Snyder Brunell) 45+1'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario 83'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario 90'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS

Sounders FC Lineup - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Hassani Dotson, Snyder Brunell; Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris; Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Max Anchor, Cody Baker, Joe Dale, Yu Tsukanome, Danny Musovski

MATCH SUMMARY VS. LOUISVILLE CITY FC (SECOND MATCH)

Seattle Sounders FC 5 - Louisville City FC 0

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Venue: Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse

Weather: 55 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Sebastian Gomez

SEA - Paul Rothrock 32'

SEA - Georgi Minoungou 62'

SEA - Nikola Petković 80'

SEA - Peter Kingston 81'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Nikola Petković (caution)

LINEUPS

Sounders FC Lineup - Stefan Frei; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez (Danny Musovski HT), Gallatin Sandes, Cody Baker; Peter Kingston, Nikola Petković; Paul Arriola (Joe Dale HT), Sebastian Gomez (Yu Tsukanome HT), Georgi Minoungou; Paul Rothrock

Substitutes not used: Max Anchor

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from February 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.