Sounders FC Acquires up to $1.1 Million from Nashville SC in Exchange for Reed Baker-Whiting

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has traded midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting to Nashville SC in exchange for $800,000 in a cash-for-player trade. Seattle could receive up to an additional $300,000 if certain performance metrics are met, in addition to retaining a percentage of a future trade or transfer. Originally joining Sounders FC Academy in 2016, Baker-Whiting played at every level of the club's developmental pathway, eventually signing with the First Team in 2021 and appearing in 79 all-competition matches over five seasons. The 20-year-old has represented the U.S. Men's Youth National Team at various levels since 2019, most recently appearing in four matches at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

"Reed is a great example of the strength of our player development pathway and what's possible for young players who come through our system," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He's worked hard, represented this club the right way and made meaningful contributions during his time in Seattle. We're grateful for everything he's given to the Sounders and the commitment he's shown every day. At the same time, we're excited for him as he takes on this new opportunity in Nashville and we wish him nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Baker-Whiting, 20, is coming off a 2025 season where he made 19 appearances (nine starts), tallying an assist against Sporting Kansas City in regular-season play (August 24). He started two of his three appearances in Leagues Cup 2025 action, including a 90-minute shift in the Final against Inter Miami CF opposite Lionel Messi, helping the club win the tournament with a 3-0 victory in front of nearly 70,000 fans on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. He also appeared in two of Seattle's three 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches last summer, playing all 90 minutes against Atlético Madrid.

He scored his lone goal with Sounders FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against the San Diego Loyal, helping the team to an extra-time victory. The Seattle native has appeared in four career postseason matches for the Rave Green, including a 90-minute shift against LAFC in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals.

"Reed has grown a lot since signing with the First Team and that development showed every time he stepped on the field," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schemtzer. "He brought energy, athleticism and a willingness to learn that helped him continue to improve year after year. We appreciate the work he put in for this club and the professionalism he showed throughout his time here. We're excited for him as he takes this next step and we wish him the best in Nashville."

On the international stage, the midfielder has 19 appearances for the USMYNT at the U-15, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels. Baker-Whiting represented the Stars and Stripes last year at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, making four appearances during the team's run to the quarterfinals.

"I'm incredibly thankful to the Sounders for all the moments and memories I've been able to experience here," said Baker-Whiting. "Growing up in Seattle, this club has always meant so much to me, so having the chance to be developed by and represent my hometown team is something I'll always be proud of. I'm grateful to the coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans for the support they've given me along the way. Seattle will always have a special place in my heart."

Baker-Whiting originally joined the club via the Sounders Discovery Program from Seattle United in 2016 and was on Sounders FC's U-12 squad in 2017 that won the Youdan Trophy after defeating Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Liverpool at the ICC Futures Tournament. He returned to the Youdan Tournament as a member of the Sounders FC U-14 team in 2018, defeating Charlton Athletic 5-2 in the final. He also featured for the U-17 squad that won the 2019 Generation Adidas Cup Champions Division, defeating Valencia CF in the final. He then signed with Tacoma Defiance in 2020, making eight appearances before signing with the First Team in 2021.

Seattle is amid its final week of preseason before kicking off the 2026 MLS campaign against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC trades midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting to Nashville SC in exchange for $800,000 in a cash-for-player trade on February 18, 2026. Seattle could receive up to an additional $300,000 if certain performance metrics are met, in addition to retaining a percentage of a future trade or transfer.

