Chicago Fire FC Loans Winger Omari Glasgow to Monterey Bay FC

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has loaned winger Omari Glasgow to USL Championship side Monterey Bay Football Club for the 2026 regular season.

Glasgow, 21, joined the Chicago Fire in March 2022 as a member of the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Chicago Fire II, before signing a contract with the first team in December 2024. Glasgow appeared in 16 matches for the Fire's first team, including 14 in 2025 (four starts) primarily as a wingback. He registered his first goal as a member of the first team in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup victory over Detroit City FC on May 7, 2025, three days before recording his first assist in a Major League Soccer match in a 2-1 win against Atlanta United FC at Soldier Field.

At the international level, Glasgow is currently the Guyana Men's National Team's leading scorer with 21 tallies in 33 international matches played. In 2024, Glasgow was awarded Concacaf Nations League Young Player of the Tournament honors after scoring a competition-leading seven goals in five games, making him the first Guyanese player to win Concacaf Nations League Top Scorer honors. Glasgow was the youngest player in competition history to earn the honor at just 20 years of age.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC loans winger Omari Glasgow to Monterey Bay Football Club for the 2026 season.







