Portland Timbers Announce Skanska as 'Green Is Gold' Sustainability Partner

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced a new partnership with Skanska, one of the world's leading construction companies, as the club's official 'Green is Gold' sustainability partner and sponsor of the Bold Reuse program. Originally rolled out across the stadium in 2024, Bold Reuse enters its third season in effect at Providence Park.

"Sustainability and environmental awareness are responsibilities we embrace with intention and action," said Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "As a 100yearold stadium, Providence Park carries both incredible history and some inherent limitations, but that only strengthens our commitment to finding innovative solutions. Partnering with a global leader like Skanska elevates the impact of the Bold Reuse program and helps us push beyond those constraints."

The partnership with Skanska reflects the Timbers' longterm commitment to environmental responsibility as they expand initiatives that reduce waste, minimize singleuse materials, and deliver a more sustainable matchday experience for fans. Drawing on its global expertise, Skanska prioritizes the efficient use of natural resources and promotes sustainable building practices as essential to protecting the planet and supporting the wellbeing of the communities it serves.

"Portland is a community that believes in doing things the right way, to strengthen the city and reduce environmental impact. That's why this partnership with the Timbers means so much to us," Skanska USA Building Executive Vice President and General Manager Trevor Wyckoff shared. "As a top builder in the region, we know that lasting impact comes from smart design and responsible choices. The reusable cup program is a perfect example of that. We're proud to support the Timbers as they lead the way on sustainability and continue to invest in the city we all call home."

Skanska's partnership with the Timbers enables the expansion of the Bold Reuse program across Providence Park. In 2026, Bold Reuse will be utilized in the First Tech Suites & Lounge, adiClub, Lexus Lounge, Bank of America Signature Club on Tanner Ridge, Pub Beer Patio, Pacific Office Automation Pitchside Seats and the press box. In comparison to recycling and compostable packaging, reusable packaging proves to be the most sustainable option by lowering carbon emissions and energy consumption. For more information, visit https://www.boldreuse.com.

"At Bold Reuse, our mission is to make reuse the standard at large venues, and partnerships like this are how we get there," said Heather Watkins, Co-founder at Bold Reuse. "When sponsors step in to champion reuse, it accelerates adoption, strengthens operations, and unlocks the full potential of scalable systems inside stadiums. Portland has long set the bar for sustainability leadership, and we're proud to continue growing reuse throughout Providence Park-proving that with the right partners, reuse can thrive at scale."

The Timbers launched the partnership with Bold Reuse in 2024, which has since diverted nearly 115,000 singleuse cups from landfill, eliminating over 5,500 pounds of waste to date. In 2025, the collaboration introduced industry-leading technology to improve efficiency across Providence Park, continuing a clubwide effort to replace disposable beverage containers with reusable alternatives:

Regional First: ODEQ Grant-Backed Reusable Foodware Program

Through a grant awarded by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ), Providence Park and Bold Reuse launched a reusable foodware system inside stadium premium spaces, setting a new standard for reducing single-use waste at major venues.

National First: Stadium-Specific Reusable Vessels

Providence Park became the first venue in the country to deploy a stadium-designed reusable vessel developed by Dart Container Corporation. This collaboration, guided by Bold Reuse's expertise in operationalizing reuse at scale, created a fan-first, efficient model for other sports and entertainment venues to follow.

Technology First: RFID Tracking with Avery Dennison

In a groundbreaking move, Providence Park and Bold Reuse piloted RFID-enabled reusable foodware in partnership with Avery Dennison. This system allowed real-time tracking of inventory levels, reduced the need for manual counts, and provided unprecedented visibility into how many times each item is reused before retirement-giving sustainability efforts real, measurable data.

The club's Green is Gold campaign aims to promote environmental awareness and sustainability in the community. For more information about the Green is Gold campaign and the club's environmental initiatives, visit www.timbers.com/greenisgold.







