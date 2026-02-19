LAFC Announces Landmark Partnership with Seoul Tourism
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced a new partnership with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization (STO), launching a unique collaboration that connects global football culture with international travel, lifestyle, and destination storytelling. The partnership brings together LAFC's growing worldwide fan base and Seoul's dynamic global appeal through a series of integrated marketing and fan engagement initiatives.
Through this partnership, LAFC will collaborate with Seoul Tourism on fan-focused activations and high-visibility events designed to showcase Seoul's vibrant culture while expanding LAFC's international presence, particularly across Asia and North America. The initiative reflects the club's continued commitment to building meaningful cultural connections with supporters around the world, both on and off the pitch.
"At LAFC, we're always looking to build partnerships that go beyond the pitch and create real cultural connections with our supporters," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "Seoul is one of the world's most dynamic cities with a global influence that spans sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. This collaboration with Seoul Tourism allows us to connect our fans to that energy in an authentic way, while continuing to grow LAFC's presence on the international stage."
As the home club of South Korean football icon Son Heung-Min, LAFC commands significant interest from fans across Asia and worldwide. This global reach will serve as a platform to introduce Seoul's tourism offerings to international audiences, creating a cultural bridge between LAFC supporters and the city of Seoul while elevating Seoul's profile as a must-visit global destination.
"This collaboration, utilizing sports events that the whole world watches, is a vital opportunity to effectively promote Seoul's beauty to the global market," said Ki Yon KIL, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization. "By combining the high interest in K-Culture with sports fandom, we will continue to expand Seoul's presence as a leading global tourism city."
Seoul Tourism will be featured at the club's Fan Fest ahead of its home match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 19 at BMO Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy interactive experiences highlighting Seoul's modern lifestyle, culture, and creative energy. The "Visit Seoul" official YouTube channel and other social media platforms will also feature LAFC players, extending reach to a worldwide audience. Those that follow the YouTube channel and visit tourist information centers or "Seoul My Soul" retail locations in Seoul will also be eligible to receive exclusive limited-edition posters featuring LAFC imagery.
The collaboration will also include extensive digital and in-stadium visibility throughout the season. The "Seoul My Soul" brand will appear during LAFC matches broadcast on Apple TV, alongside prominent outdoor advertising placements across BMO Stadium.
