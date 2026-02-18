Charlotte FC Striker Idan Toklomati Signs New Contract

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed striker Idan Toklomati to a new long-term deal that is guaranteed through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30. Toklomati remains designated as one of Charlotte's Under-22 initiative slot players. He joined CLTFC in the Summer of 2024 via Crown Legacy FC and has quickly risen within the organization.

"Idan is a top talent that we were able to sign at 19 and has blossomed into one of Major League Soccer's brightest talents," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He is a player who believed in our development pathway for him, and during his first full season with the First Team he scored double-digit goals. Our aim, as well as Idan's, is to win trophies for the Carolinas, and this extension is an important piece of our long-term roster building strategy."

Following the Club-record sale of Patrick Agyemang to Derby County, Toklomati wasted no time filling in and securing his spot as the team's top striker. In 36 matches played across all competitions, he tallied 13 goals and four assists, including 15 goal contributions during the MLS regular season. His 11 league goals were the most in MLS by a player 21-years-old or younger, and his performances earned him the #3 spot on the 2025 22 Under 22 Class.

After scoring three goals in his first six MLS regular-season matches as the team's starting striker, Toklomati rattled off a seven-match goal-contribution run that concluded with the Club's second-ever hat-trick against Miami in a 3-0 victory. Toklomati tallied at least one goal in three of the Crown's four competitions (MLS Regular Season/Leagues Cup/MLS Cup Playoffs).

On the international stage, the striker returned to the Israel national team in November with a call up for an international friendly then followed up with a substitute appearance for Israel's World Cup qualifier versus Moldova.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.