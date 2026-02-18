Nashville SC Acquires Defender Malachi Molina and 2028 SuperDraft Pick in Trade with FC Dallas
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired defender Malachi Molina (via loan) and a Natural 2028 Third Round MLS SuperDraft pick from FC Dallas in exchange for its Natural 2028 Second Round MLS SuperDraft pick. Molina will be loaned to Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Huntsville City Football Club, for the 2026 season. As part of the trade, Nashville has the option to permanently acquire Molina.
Molina, who developed with the FC Dallas Academy and was signed to the Texas side's First Team as a Homegrown player in January of 2025, has four goals and three assists in 34 appearances with MLS NEXT Pro's North Texas SC since 2023.
Transaction: Nashville SC acquires defender Malachi Molina via loan and a Natural 2028 Third Round MLS SuperDraft pick from FC Dallas in exchange for its Natural 2028 Second Round MLS SuperDraft Pick. Nashville has the option to permanently acquire Molina.
MALACHI MOLINA
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 135 lbs.
Birthdate: Oct. 11, 2006
Age: 19
Birthplace: Miami, Fla.
Nationality: American
Last club: FC Dallas/North Texas SC
How acquired: Via trade with FC Dallas on Feb. 18, 2026
