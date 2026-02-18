LA Galaxy in Panama to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy begin their Concacaf Champions Cup tournament with an away match against Panamanian side, Sporting San Miguelito, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Estadio Universidad Latina in Llano Marín, Panama, just outside of Panama City. The match is set to kick-off at 5 p.m. PT and will be aired on FS1 and TUDN.
Concacaf Champions Cup: LA Galaxy at Sporting San Miguelito
The LA Galaxy, ranked No. 18 in Concacaf, and Sporting San Miguelito, ranked No. 63, have no official head-to-head history and will meet for the first time in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with the first leg in Panama on Thursday, Feb. 19. The Galaxy will then host Sporting San Miguelito at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. PT. The aggregate score winner of the two-leg-tie will advance to face No. 66-ranked Mount Pleasant FA of Jamaica in the Round of 16.
The Galaxy have won one Concacaf Champions Cup title, achieving this feat in 2000 by defeating Honduran side, Olimpia, in the final. The LA Galaxy qualified for the 2026 CCC after earning a third-place finish in the 2025 Leagues Cup.
San Miguelito will be participating in the competition for the second time after qualifying via the 2025 Central American Cup, having previously appeared in the 2013/14 group stage.
LA Galaxy Preseason Form
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, the LA Galaxy played six preseason matches (4-1-1), while scoring 15 goals and conceding seven. Gabriel Pec led Galaxy preseason goal scorers with three goals, while Lucas Sanabria, Joseph Paintsil, and Matheus Nascimento each tallied two goals.
LA Galaxy @ Sporting San Miguelito
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. local time)
Estadio Universidad Latina | Llano Marín, PAN.
FS1, TUDN
FS1 English Broadcast | John Strong (PXP), Stu Holden (analyst)
TUDN Spanish Broadcast | Dani Norha (PXP), Rafael Puente (analyst)
