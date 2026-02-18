Nashville SC Acquires Reed Baker-Whiting in Trade with Seattle Sounders FC

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired Reed Baker-Whiting from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $800K in cash. As part of the trade, Seattle can receive up to an additional $300K if Baker-Whiting meets certain performance requirements and retains a sell-on percentage if he is transferred in the future. Baker-Whiting, who made his MLS debut with Seattle when he was just 16 years old, plays defender and midfielder and will occupy a U22 initiative roster spot.

"Reed is an exciting young talent that has a bright future, and we think that he's a great fit for what we are looking for on and off the field," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "His versatility to be able to play on both the left and the right, as well as in defense and in midfield, puts him in position to be a key contributor in our group."

The 20-year-old, who signed with Seattle as a Homegrown player in 2021 after developing with its academy, has one goal and three assists in 79 appearances for the Sounders and three goals and two assists in 55 appearances with Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro, USL).

Baker-Whiting has also featured prominently for the United States, playing in four of the U.S.'s five FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ matches last year as a teammate of Nashville SC midfielder Matthew Corcoran and appearing multiple other times for the U15s, U19s, U20s and U23s.

REED BAKER-WHITING

Position: Defender/Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Birthdate: March 31, 2005

Age: 20

Birthplace: Seattle, Wash.

Nationality: American

Last club: Seattle Sounders FC

How acquired: Via trade with Seattle Sounders FC on Feb. 18, 2026







