A New Era Begins: New York City FC to Start 2027-28 Season at Etihad Park
Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
QUEENS, NY - New York City FC today announced the Club will play their first match at Etihad Park, New York City's first soccer-specific stadium, with the beginning of the 2027-28 MLS season in the summer of 2027. Before the calendar change, MLS will stage a transition season from February to May 2027, featuring a 14-game regular season, playoffs, and MLS Cup. The Club will play home matches during that transition season at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.
"We cannot wait to welcome our fans for the first-ever New York City FC match at Etihad Park," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "Construction is progressing incredibly well, and we remain on schedule. With Major League Soccer transitioning to a new competition calendar, we believe the right moment to open Etihad Park is at the start of the 2027-28 season - aligning our new home with the beginning of a new era for both our league and our Club.
"Opening alongside a full season ensures our fans can experience Etihad Park from day one, rather than in the middle of a transition year. This approach allows us to properly celebrate our final matches at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, prepare thoughtfully for the move, and build toward a definitive and historic opening that reflects what this moment means for us and our City.
"In the months leading up to the 2027-28 season, we will host test events to ensure everything is ready for opening day. We are incredibly grateful for our fans' continued support and look forward to beginning this next chapter together at Etihad Park."
As communicated during "Your First March to Etihad Park" renewal period last April, City Members will automatically receive the transition season matches at a flat rate consistent with their 2026 Membership plan. Additional information, including updates on priority access, invoices, and payment plans, will be sent to Members via separate communications in the near future.
To learn more about Etihad Park and secure your seat during its inaugural season, visit EtihadPark.com.
Images from this story
|
Etihad Park, home of New York City FC
Major League Soccer Stories from February 18, 2026
- Damiani and Alladoh score braces in 5-0 win over Defence Force F.C. - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Announces Landmark Partnership with Seoul Tourism - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Unveil New Additions at Providence Park in 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew Announces First Team Coaching Staff - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot - Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Winger Omari Glasgow to Monterey Bay FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Portland Timbers Announce Skanska as 'Green Is Gold' Sustainability Partner - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Add Andrei Chirila and Bryan Dowd to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Single-Match Tickets for Additional 2026 MLS Home Games on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Trade Defender Griffin Dorsey to Orlando City SC for $1 Million in General Allocation Money (GAM) - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Niko Tsakiris to New Multiyear U22 Initiative Player Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Acquires up to $1.1 Million from Nashville SC in Exchange for Reed Baker-Whiting - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Acquires Reed Baker-Whiting in Trade with Seattle Sounders FC - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy in Panama to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup - LA Galaxy
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Announces Legacy Partnership with SME Industries - Real Salt Lake
- A New Era Begins: New York City FC to Start 2027-28 Season at Etihad Park - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce In-Stadium Host and Commentators Ahead of 2026 Season - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Malachi Molina to Nashville SC - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Signs Forward Sergio Santos - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC Striker Idan Toklomati Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Acquires Defender Malachi Molina and 2028 SuperDraft Pick in Trade with FC Dallas - Nashville SC
- Major League Soccer Names Chime Official Retail Banking, Credit Card, and Debit Card Partner - MLS
- LAFC Begins 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with 6-1 Victory against Real España - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Defeats Atlético Ottawa 2-0 in Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- A New Era Begins: New York City FC to Start 2027-28 Season at Etihad Park
- The All Nations Kit: New York City FC Unveil New Secondary Kit
- New York City FC Draws LAFC in Preseason Match
- New York City FC Announce 2026 City Celebration Series and Theme Nights
- New York City FC to Stream 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches