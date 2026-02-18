A New Era Begins: New York City FC to Start 2027-28 Season at Etihad Park

Etihad Park, home of New York City FC

QUEENS, NY - New York City FC today announced the Club will play their first match at Etihad Park, New York City's first soccer-specific stadium, with the beginning of the 2027-28 MLS season in the summer of 2027. Before the calendar change, MLS will stage a transition season from February to May 2027, featuring a 14-game regular season, playoffs, and MLS Cup. The Club will play home matches during that transition season at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

"We cannot wait to welcome our fans for the first-ever New York City FC match at Etihad Park," said Brad Sims, New York City FC CEO. "Construction is progressing incredibly well, and we remain on schedule. With Major League Soccer transitioning to a new competition calendar, we believe the right moment to open Etihad Park is at the start of the 2027-28 season - aligning our new home with the beginning of a new era for both our league and our Club.

"Opening alongside a full season ensures our fans can experience Etihad Park from day one, rather than in the middle of a transition year. This approach allows us to properly celebrate our final matches at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, prepare thoughtfully for the move, and build toward a definitive and historic opening that reflects what this moment means for us and our City.

"In the months leading up to the 2027-28 season, we will host test events to ensure everything is ready for opening day. We are incredibly grateful for our fans' continued support and look forward to beginning this next chapter together at Etihad Park."

As communicated during "Your First March to Etihad Park" renewal period last April, City Members will automatically receive the transition season matches at a flat rate consistent with their 2026 Membership plan. Additional information, including updates on priority access, invoices, and payment plans, will be sent to Members via separate communications in the near future.

To learn more about Etihad Park and secure your seat during its inaugural season, visit EtihadPark.com.

