Columbus Crew Announces First Team Coaching Staff

Published on February 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today announced their full First Team coaching staff ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. Head Coach Henrik Rydström and the Club's technical staff are supported by Assistant Coaches Theodor Olsson, Laurent Courtois and Josh Williams; Goalkeeper Coach Phil Boerger; Head of Video & Data Analysis Marc O'Neill and First Team Analyst Mak Pakhei.

Olsson and Pakhei came to the Black & Gold this preseason after coaching with Rydström in Sweden. Courtois (2019-2023) and Williams (2025) have previously coached within the Crew Academy, while Boerger and O'Neill will continue to assist the First Team's development in 2026.

"Our collective coaching staff offers valuable and diverse experience, exceptional professionalism and a strong work ethic that will elevate our environment and allow our players to maximize their potential," said General Manager Issa Tall. "We are confident that the coaching and support staff we have in place will continue to build upon the culture and competitive standard that makes our Club special."

"I'm pleased to have our coaching staff in place as we begin this chapter together," said Rydström. "Each member brings distinct qualities and perspectives that will be essential over the course of the season. Along with our players, I'm proud of what we accomplished together this preseason as we prepare to start the 2026 campaign with the goal of improving every day and consistently competing for championships."

Theodor Olsson - Assistant Coach

Assistant Coach Theodor Olsson joined the Crew on Dec. 31, 2025. He previously served as an assistant coach at Malmö FF from 2022-25, helping the club secure back-to-back Allsvenskan league titles in 2023 and 2024, and a Swedish Cup victory in 2024.

Olsson owns his UEFA Pro coaching license.

Olsson began his coaching career at Swedish side Gefle IF, where he served as Academy Director and Youth Team Coach. In 2018, he started his tenure with IK Sirius, where he worked within the club's academy before being promoted to the First Team staff under Rydström in 2020.

Laurent Courtois - Assistant Coach

Laurent Courtois returned to the Crew on Jan. 13 in the role of First Team Assistant Coach. Courtois most recently served as head coach of CF Montreal in 2024, leading the club to its first playoff berth since 2022.

Courtois holds both a U.S. Soccer Federation Pro and UEFA 'A' coaching license.

After originally joining the Crew in 2019 as Under-17 Academy head coach, Courtois was promoted to Crew 2 head coach in 2022 and earned the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Year award after directing the side to a league title and back-to-back MLS NEXT Pro Cup appearances.

A former professional player, Courtois played for Spain's Levante UD; France's AC Ajaccio, Toulouse FC, FC Istres and Grenoble Foot 38; England's West Ham United FC and Chivas USA and the LA Galaxy. He also served as a player/coach for LA Galaxy II during its inaugural 2014 season.

Josh Williams - Assistant Coach

Josh Williams, who retired with the Crew following a 14-year playing career, was promoted to First Team assistant coach on Feb. 12 after contributing in a similar role with Crew 2 in 2025.

The Akron, Ohio, appeared in 183 regular season matches across 12 seasons with the Crew (2010-14, 2017-23), helping the Crew capture the 2020 and 2023 MLS Cups and the 2021 Campeones Cup. In 2017, Williams earned the Kirk Urso Heart Award, given to the player who best exemplified the qualities in a teammate and became "the heart" in the Black & Gold locker room. The defender also made five appearances (all starts) for New York City FC in 2015. He spent the rest of 2015 and all of 2016 with Toronto FC, where he contributed to 27 matches (23 starts), registered one assist and helped Toronto capture the 2016 Canadian Championship.

Williams holds a U.S. Soccer Federation B License.

Phil Boerger - Goalkeeper Coach

Phil Boerger joined the Club in 2022 as Crew 2 goalkeeper coach and was elevated to the First Team in 2023. Boerger was part of the coaching staff that led the Black & Gold to the 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024 titles and a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final appearance, the first in franchise history. During the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season, Patrick Schulte was named Goalkeeper of the Year and earned a spot on the Best XI with 10 wins and seven clean sheets en route to helping Crew 2 secure the MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Prior to Columbus, Boerger served as the goalkeeper coach for Toronto FC II from 2016-2021. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with Florida Gulf Coast University (2015-16), Georgia Southern University (2014-15) and Syracuse University (2012-13).

Marc O'Neill - Head of Video & Data Analysis

Marc O'Neill, who was named First Team Assistant Video Coach Analyst in 2025, was elevated to Head of Video & Data Analysis earlier this year. O'Neill first came to the Crew in 2023 as Crew 2's Video & Data Analyst.

O'Neill previously spent time with the English Premier League's Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club's Academy from 2021-23 as the MSc Academy Analyst for the Under-9 through U-14 age groups and Performance Analyst for the U-13 and U-14 teams. He also gained experience as a Performance Analyst with Scottish side Hibernian FC from 2018-19 and Irish side Cobh Ramblers FC as a Video Analyst from 2019-21.

Mak Pakhei - First Team Analyst

Pakhei joined the Crew on Dec. 31, 2025, after serving as a Video Analyst and First Team Analyst at Malmö FF from 2023-25. Pakhei was part of the Malmö FF coaching staff that helped the club win both the Allsvenskan championship and the Swedish Cup in 2024.

Prior to Malmö, Pakhei studied International Football Coaching and Management at the Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid in Spain from 2022-23 and served as a First Team Senior Scout for Spanish side Vélez Club de Fútbol in 2022.







