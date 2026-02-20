Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder André Gomes

Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired free agent midfielder André Gomes, who most recently played for Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille and has competed with SL Benfica, Valencia CF, FC Barcelona, Everton plus Portugal's national team. Gomes is signed through June 2027 with a Club option for the 2027-2028 MLS season. He will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"André is a player who possesses exceptional tactical and technical abilities, displayed at the highest level of European football," said General Manager Issa Tall. "André's experience, leadership, and professionalism will strengthen our midfield and will have an impact across our roster."

With Lille, Gomes featured in 53 matches across all competitions, tallying four goals and two assists. Before his move to France, the midfielder made 114 appearances across all competitions for Everton of the English Premier League over the course of five seasons, posting four goals and seven assists.

The Grijó, Portugal, native joined FC Barcelona ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. Across three seasons with the Spanish giants, he appeared in 78 matches, recording three goals and four assists while helping Barcelona capture the 2017-18 La Liga title, back-to-back Copa del Rey trophies (2016-17, 2017-18) and the 2016 Supercopa de España.

Prior to Barcelona, Gomes joined Valencia CF on loan at the start of the 2014-15 season before the transfer was made permanent in June 2015. Gomes registered eight goals and eight assists in 78 competitions.

An SL Benfica youth product, Gomes recorded nine goals and eight assists in 17 matches for Benfica's second team before making his professional debut on Oct. 18, 2012. He scored four goals in 41 appearances across all competitions and helped Benfica earn a domestic treble in 2014. Gomes played the full 120 minutes in Benfica's UEFA Europa League Final appearance against Sevilla FC on May 14, 2014.

At the international level, Gomes has earned 29 caps and five assists with the Portuguese National Team. He was part of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2016 championship-winning squad, the nation's first ever international trophy. Gomes represented Portugal at the Under-17 through U-21 levels, starting 36 of 37 matches and recording seven goals and three assists. Gomes was recognized as a member of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship's Team of the Tournament in 2012 after starting all three of Portugal's group stage matches and notching two goals and one assist.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire free agent midfielder André Gomes, announced on Feb. 19, 2026. Gomes is guaranteed through June 2027 with a Club option for the 2027-2028 MLS season. He will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Name: André Gomes

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3"

Born: July 30, 1993, in Grijó, Portugal

Citizenship: Portugal

Acquired: Transferred to Columbus Crew on Feb. 19, 2026

Previous Experience: SL Benfica (2012-15); Valencia CF (2014-16); FC Barcelona (2016-19); Everton (2018-24); LOSC Lille (2022-26)







Major League Soccer Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.