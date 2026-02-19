Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from New England Revolution
Published on February 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF has acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from the New England Revolution. In exchange, the Club has traded $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $125,000 in 2027 GAM. As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to New England Revolution at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).
For more information on MLS's Roster Rules and Regulations, click here.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF acquires International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution.
