Inter Miami CF Falls at LAFC in 2026 MLS Season Opener

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF kicked off its 2026 MLS regular season campaign tonight. The team ultimately fell 3-0 against LAFC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch for its MLS season opener with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael and Noah Allen formed the back four; Rodrigo De Paul and Yannick Bright started in midfield; Mateo Silveti, captain Leo Messi and Telasco Segovia played further ahead; Germán Berterame led the team in attack. ¬â¹

Match Action

The evening presented four official debuts for our Club: goalkeeper St. Clair, defender Micael and Designated Player Berterame started the match, while right back Facundo Mura entered the match as a substitute.

The match resulted in a 3-0 win for LAFC with goals in the 38th and 73 minutes, as well as in added time.

Post-Match Reaction

"We clearly know we have a lot to improve. We need to keep building on the positive things we've done, correct the mistakes we made, and keep moving forward," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Up Next

Next, Inter Miami will head up-state to take on rivals Orlando City SC next Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

LAFC - 36.7%

MIA - 63.3%

Shots:

LAFC - 16

MIA - 13

Saves:

LAFC - 3

MIA - 2

Corners:

LAFC - 4

MIA - 3

Fouls:

LAFC - 14

MIA - 15

