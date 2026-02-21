Revolution Acquire $225K in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have acquired $225,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot, which will return to New England at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13). New England will receive $150,000 in 2026 GAM and $75,000 in 2027 GAM.

The Revolution open the 2026 Major League Soccer season tonight at Nashville SC, an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff airing on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $75,000 in 2027 GAM from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot, which will return to New England at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).







