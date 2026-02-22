Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Sam Vines
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have waived defender Sam Vines and exercised a buyout of his contract, the club announced today.
"We are grateful to Sam for his contributions to the Rapids over the years," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "As a Colorado native and Homegrown player, he has been an important part of the club's history. We appreciate his professionalism and commitment, and we wish him the best moving forward."
The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native made 116 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids across two stints (2018-2021, 2024-2026), including MLS regular season, MLS is Back, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup. He recorded three goals and seven assists during his time with the club.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids waive defender Sam Vines and exercise a buyout of his contract.
