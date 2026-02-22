Orange and Blue open 2026 season with three points

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati defeated Atlanta United FC, 2-0, to secure a clean sheet win in the club's 2026 MLS Regular Season opener Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (1-0-0, 3 points) extended their unbeaten streak to four consecutive years in MLS openers (3-0-1). The Orange and Blue are unbeaten in five-straight seasons at home against Atlanta.

Kévin Denkey broke the scoreless deadlock and opened the scoring in the 80th minute, scoring his 11th game-winning goal for the club, matching Luciano Acosta's club record. The goal also marked Denkey's 20th goal in all competitions for FC Cincinnati, making him the seventh player in club history to reach 20 goals for the club.

Nick Hagglund sealed the three points for FC Cincinnati, scoring a header off a set piece in the 90th minute.

Roman Celentano stopped all three shots on target he faced, earning his 45th all-time career clean for FC Cincinnati sheet and his third-straight in an MLS opener.

FC Cincinnati are back at TQL Stadium on Wednesday, February 25 to host Dominican club O&M FC in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One fixture. The Orange and Blue take a 4-0 aggregate advantage into the second leg. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and tickets remain available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 80' (1-0) - Samuel Gidi found the outlet pass up the right side of the pitch for Ender Echenique, who drove a pass back across the middle of the box behind a backtracking defender. Kévin Denkey calmly gathered the ball near the penalty spot and patiently navigated to his left around the Atlanta keeper before finishing off the goal.

CIN: Nick Hagglund, GOAL - 90' (2-0) - Bryan Ramirez ended his MLS debut on a high note, crossing in a late corner to pad the lead with his maiden MLS assist. Nick Hagglund skied up to head home the ball and give Cincy a two-goal advantage.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati improved to 3-0-1 in MLS season openers at TQL Stadium since 2023.

- FC Cincinnati improved to 4-2-1 against Atlanta United FC since 2023 and 5-6-6 all-time.

- The Orange & Blue are now 7-1-2 across all competitions in the month of February.

- Kévin Denkey became the seventh player in club history to score 20 goals for FC Cincinnati in all competitions.

- Denkey scored his 11th career game-winning goal for FC Cincinnati, tied with Luciano Acosta for the most in the club's MLS era (2019-present).

- Nick Hagglund scored his sixth-career goal for FC Cincinnati.

- Bryan Ramirez, making his MLS debut, earned his maiden assist on Nick Hagglund's goal.

- FC Cincinnati are 20-9-10 in 39 matches all-time under Head Coach Pat Noonan on two-days rest.

- Cincy are unbeaten (3-0-1) in four-straight MLS openers, including three wins at home (2023, 2025, 2026).

- Saturday marked the 50th all-time sellout of TQL Stadium for an FC Cincinnati match.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United FC Date: February 21, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 4:55 p.m. ET

Weather: 42 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 0-2-2

ATL: 0-0-0

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Echenique, Gidi) 80', Nick Hagglund (Ramirez) 90'

ATL - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Bryan Ramirez, Teenage Hadebe (Gilberto Flores 71'), Miles Robinson (C), Nick Hagglund, Ender Echenique (Alvas Powell 89'), Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha, Evander (Gerardo Valenzuela 13', Obinna Nwobodo 89'), Ayoub Jabbari (Tom Barlow 71'), Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Kenji Mboma Dem, Kyle Smith, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

ATL: Lucas Hoyos, Ronald Hernández, Elias Baez, Enea Mihaj, Juan Berrocal, Steven Alzante (Luke Brennan 84'), Tomas Jacob, Saba Lobjanidze (Alexey Miranchuk 73'), Cooper Sanchez (Tristan Muyumba 73'), Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almiron (C)

Substitutes not used: Jayden Hibbert, Stian Gregersen, Adrian Gill, Cayman Togashi, Toto Majub, Matthew Edwards

Head Coach: Gerardo Martino

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/ATL

Shots: 9 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 3 / 0

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 18

Offside: 5 / 7

Possession: 55.3 / 44.7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Bryan Ramirez (Yellow Card) 26' ATL - Tomas Jacob (Yellow Card) 51' ATL - Steven Alzate (Yellow Card) 61'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Ast. Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Chris Penso VAR: Younes Marrakchi AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.