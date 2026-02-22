St. Louis CITY SC Begins 2026 MLS Regular Season Earning a Point against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC opened the 2026 season at Energizer Park with a 1-1 draw against Eastern Conference opponents Charlotte FC on Saturday afternoon. In first half action, CITY SC outshot Charlotte 10 to three but it took the second half to end the deadlock, as Marcel Hartel scored his first goal of the season and the first of the 2026 MLS regular season. Both Simon Becher and Daniel Edelman earned their first assists of the year. The Crown followed up with the tying goal 13 minutes later from Pep Biel. CITY SC remains undefeated in home and season openers, with a record of 1-3-0. St. Louis will head to San Diego FC on Sunday, March 1 with kickoff slated for 8:15 p.m. CT on Sunday Night Soccer on Apple TV and FS1.
Postgame Notes
Marcel Hartel scored his first goal of the season for CITY SC
Hartel's goal was the first of the season in the 2026 MLS regular season
Hartel has scored five goals in his last six regular season matches
Simon Becher earned his first assist of the year and fourth of his MLS career
In his debut with St. Louis, Daniel Edelman picked up his first assist of the season and third of his MLS career
Rafael Santos and Lukas MacNaughton also made their CITY SC debuts
Dante Polvara made his MLS debut with the start this afternoon
Roman Bürki played in his 100th career game with St. Louis CITY SC across all competitions
Bürki is the first player in club history to hit the 100-match mark
CITY SC remains undefeated in home openers, moving to a 1-3-0 record in those contests
February 21, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher, Daniel Edelman), 60th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the central position outside the box to the bottom left corner.
CLT: Pep Biel (Wilfried Zaha, David Schnegg), 73rd minute - Pep Biel scored with a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Scoring Summary
STL: Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher, Daniel Edelman), 60'
CLT: Pep Biel (Wilfried Zaha, David Schnegg), 73'
Misconduct Summary
CLT: Andrew Privett (caution), 7'
STL: Timo Baumgartl (caution), 40'
STL: Jaziel Orozco (caution), 67'
CLT: Wilfried Zaha (caution), 71'
Lineups
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara (Lukas MacNaughton, 84'); M Conrad Wallem, M Chris Durkin (Miguel Perez, 83'); M Daniel Edelman, M Sangbin Jeong (Brendan McSorley, 59'), M Marcel Hartel, M Rafael Santos (Tomas Totland, 90'+4); F Simon Becher (Cedric Teuchert, 90'+4)
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Kyle Hiebert, M Célio Pompeu, F Mykhi Joyner
TOTAL SHOTS: 22; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2
CLT: GK Kristijan Kahlina, D Harry Toffolo (David Schnegg, 69'), D Andrew Privett, D Tim Ream, D Nathan Byrne; M Pep Biel, M Luca De La Torre (Djibril Diani, 69'), M Ashley Westwood ©; F Wilfried Zaha, F Idan Toklomati (Tyger Smalls, 88'), F Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas, 69')
Substitutes not used: GK Tyler Miller, D Jack Neeley, D Morrison Agyemang, M Brandt Bronico, F Archie Goodwin
TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 10
Referee: Ismail Elfath
Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Tom Supple
Venue: Energizer Park
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026
- Orange and Blue open 2026 season with three points - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution II Forward Jayden Da Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Sam Vines - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Season Opener - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins 2026 MLS Regular Season Earning a Point against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Levels at St. Louis CITY SC, 1-1 - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Kicks off Its 2026 MLS Campaign against the Colorado Rapids Sunday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Host Sporting KC in Season Opener at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Sign T2 Forward Noah Santos to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire $225K in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Waive Forward Christian Ramirez - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Kick off 2026 MLS Regular Season on the Road against Seattle Sounders - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Host New York City FC for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo on Sunday, February 22 - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Signs Toto Majub to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Houston Native Midfielder Matthew Arana as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Forward Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in MLS Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins 2026 MLS Regular Season Earning a Point against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park
- St. Louis CITY SC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park
- From Biscuit Sammies to Detroit-Style Pizza: St. Louis CITY SC Serves up Four New Partners at Energizer Park's 100% Local Food Program
- Tina Turner Tribute Concert with St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Held
- St. Louis CITY SC Unveils "The Tina Turner Kit"