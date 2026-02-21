LA Galaxy Host New York City FC for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo on Sunday, February 22

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 22, 2026) - The LA Galaxy will open their 2026 MLS Regular Season campaign with a home match against New York City FC (NYCFC) at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will be featured as the MLS Sunday Night Soccer game on Apple TV at 4:00 p.m. PT on Sunday afternoon.

LA Galaxy vs NYCFC

This is the eighth meeting between the two sides with NYCFC currently holding the head-to-head edge with a 4-3-0 record, though the Galaxy have won the last two meetings, including a 2-0 victory on June 19, 2024. At Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have a 3-2-0 advantage over NYCFC, highlighted by a decisive 5-1 win in the inaugural matchup in 2015.

Sunday's contest features several notable reunions and storylines, including the return of former Galaxy standout Todd Dunivant, now Sporting Director for the visiting side. Galaxy midfielder Justin Haak, 24, is also set for his first MLS appearance with LA after making his season debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday. Haak spent seven seasons with NYCFC, appearing in 111 matches (75 starts) across all competitions, recording one goal, four assists and his first career playoff goal after signing a Homegrown contract in 2019 following four years in the club's academy system.

What to Expect at Dignity Health Sports Park

Fans are encouraged to arrive by 3:00 p.m. PT. The match, presented by Modelo, features a Sounds of the Galaxy pregame set by DJ ACRAZE, special activities in SoccerFest, and new merchandise including the Cozmo Collection. Guests can access digital tickets through the LA Galaxy or AXS apps, enjoy Galaxy Express shuttle service, and explore concessions, supporter sections, and cashless options throughout the stadium. Additional highlights include the relaunch of Cozmo's Cadets, a foundation auction, community partner activations, and a clearbag policy to speed up entry.

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC

2026 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 4:10 p.m. PST)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

Apple TV - Sunday Night Soccer

Apple TV English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (PXP), Taylor Twellman (analyst), Jillian Sakovits (sideline reporter)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (PXP), Diego Valeri (analyst), Antonella Gonzalez (sideline reporter)







