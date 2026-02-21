Atlanta United Signs Toto Majub to Short-Term Agreement

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed defender Toto Majub to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Saturday's match at FC Cincinnati (4:45 p.m. ET, Apple TV, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This will be Majub's first Short-Term Agreement of the season.

Per 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Majub, 19, signed with ATL UTD 2 ahead of the 2025 season after playing with Amusi Football Club in Uganda previously. Last season, Majub played in 12 MLS NEXT Pro matches including 10 starts. He scored once and finished the year with just under 1,000 minutes played. His first career goal came on Aug. 31 in a 2-0 win against Huntsville City FC. Majub has represented the Ugandan U-20 national team.

Player Profile

Name: Toto Majub (mah-JOOB)

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Birthdate: June 3, 2006 (19)

Birthplace: Kampala, Uganda

Citizenship: Uganda

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Toto Majub to a Short-Term Agreement on February 21, 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.