Atlanta United Signs Winger Fafa Picault

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the signing of free agent winger Fafa Picault to a contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option through June 30, 2027. Picault brings nine years of MLS experience, recording 61 goals and 29 assists in 255 regular season and playoff appearances.

"I first met Fafa two decades ago at a clinic for the Haitian community while I was playing for Miami Fusion," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "Just a kid at the time, his pace, quality, and joy for the game stood out. I followed his journey closely and worked to bring him to Inter Miami CF. Now, after winning MLS Cup this past season, it's special for me to welcome him to Atlanta United. He has been a productive player in this league for a long time, and he brings experience, professionalism, and championship mentality to our group. For me, this signing is truly full circle, and I'm thrilled we could make it happen."

The attacker scored four goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF in 2025, including the Club World Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup. Previously, Picault had a standout season in 2024 with the Vancouver Whitecaps where he contributed 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions, helping the club win the Canadian Championship and secure an MLS Cup Playoffs spot. Prior to joining Vancouver, the Haitian international played for the Philadelphia Union (2017-19), FC Dallas (2020), Houston Dynamo (2021-22) and Nashville SC (2023). Notably, Picault scored nine goals for Nashville in 2023, including three goals in Leagues Cup to help the club reach the final, and achieved double-digit goals in MLS with 11 in 2021 with Houston and 10 in 2018 with Philadelphia.

His club career also includes stints abroad with Sparta Prague in 2015 and FC St. Pauli in Germany's 2. Bundesliga from 2015-17. Picault spent part of his youth career in Italy with Cagliari Primavera, before returning to the United States where he played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2012 and Fort Lauderdale Strikers in 2014.

At the international level, Picault has earned 16 caps with the Haitian national team and recorded one goal and four assists, appearing in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, Nations League and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Prior to committing to Haiti, he represented the United States Men's National Team in 2016 and made two appearances before making a one-time switch.

Name: Fafa Picault

Position: Winger/Forward

Height:  5-8

Birthdate: Feb. 23, 1991 (34)

Birthplace: New York City, United States

Citizenship: United States, Haiti

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Fafa Picault for the 2026 MLS season with an option through June 30, 2027 on Feb. 17, 2026.

Atlanta United roster (as of Feb. 17, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Elías Báez, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Fafa Picault, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

**On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







