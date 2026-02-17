Côte d'Ivoire Selects Philadelphia Union's Stadium as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the 501c3 non-profit organization that serves as the Local Host Committee charged with planning and executing FIFA World Cup 2026™ in coordination with the City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Union today announced that Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) has selected Philadelphia Union's stadium as its official Team Base Camp training site for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. During the tournament, 'Les Éléphants' will train at the world-class facilities in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Côte d'Ivoire's decision to make the Philadelphia region-spanning Pennsylvania and Delaware-their home during the tournament reflects the area's unique combination of elite training facilities, strategic location, and strong soccer culture. Côte d'Ivoire will become part of the fabric of communities across Pennsylvania and Delaware as Les Éléphants train, prepare, and compete from their regional home.

"When one of France's all-time great defenders and a 1998 FIFA World Cup™ champion in Marcel Desailly says the Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) has what it takes to reach the last four of this tournament, it's easy to understand why the Côte d'Ivoire Federation would select such an elite Team Base Camp in the Philadelphia Union's Stadium," said Meg Kane, Host City Executive/CEO, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. "Côte d'Ivoire was one of two unbeaten group winners that did not concede a goal in its 10 outings during qualifying. This is a team to be reckoned with in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Philadelphia, Chester, and our entire region love a team to be reckoned with. We welcome Les Éléphants to Philadelphia Union's stadium as their home away from home and promise to show them the best of what we have to offer during their time here this summer."

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champion, Côte d'Ivoire brings remarkable momentum into the tournament under Coach Emerse Faé, who took over as interim coach during the continental championship and led Les Éléphants to their third African title. Drawn into Group E alongside Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire will play two group stage matches in Philadelphia, including the City's opening match on June 14.

"Hosting Côte d'Ivoire on our campus is a tremendous honor for the Philadelphia Union and our entire region," said Tim McDermott, President, Philadelphia Union. "We've built one of the most unique sports campuses in North America specifically to support and develop world-class soccer, and there's no better validation of that vision than welcoming recent African champions to train here. From Chester to Wilmington to Philadelphia, this is an incredible opportunity to showcase the passion, hospitality, and excellence of our facilities and our soccer community on the global stage."

Côte d'Ivoire's selection reflects the exceptional quality of Philadelphia Union's stadium and its surrounding campus. The Union's waterfront facility in Chester features professional-grade training fields and modern player amenities and has established itself as one of Major League Soccer's premier venues. The comprehensive campus provides everything a world-class team needs to prepare for the tournament's highest level of competition.

The arrival of Côte d'Ivoire represents a significant milestone for the entire greater Philadelphia region. With training facilities in Chester and their team headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Les Éléphants' presence will create an exciting international connection across state lines. Delaware will play a vital role in the World Cup experience, welcoming one of the tournament's most compelling teams and sharing in the global spotlight. The team's presence throughout the tournament will bring international visibility to communities across Pennsylvania and Delaware while providing residents with the unique experience of hosting a championship-caliber squad as they prepare for the world's biggest stage. Les Éléphants will experience the region's renowned sports passion and commitment to hospitality, while local residents create lasting connections that will extend beyond the tournament itself.







