Inter Miami CF Academy Relishes Successful Weekend at 2026 Weston Cup

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF Academy delivered a memorable showing at the 25th edition of the Weston Cup, with five of the Club's 10 participating teams lifting championship trophies across their respective age groups. Titles for the U-15, U-14, U-13, U-10 and U-8 sides highlighted the continued growth and competitive level of the Academy throughout the region.

The 2026 Weston Cup once again provided a premier stage for Academy players to test themselves against top youth competition from across Florida, the United States and abroad.

Let's take a look at Inter Miami CF Academy's performances over the weekend:

Inter Miami CF Academy U-17 - MLS NEXT (Red) (N)

The Academy's U-17 side competed in Bracket B of the U-17 MLS NEXT (Red) (N) category and impressed with a flawless group stage, securing three wins without conceding a goal. The team advanced to the final but narrowly fell 2-1 to Doral SC ECNL 2009 to conclude a strong tournament run.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 - MLS NEXT (Red) (N)

The U-16s recorded victories over Key Biscayne SC KBSC Academy 2010 and Galacticos Soccer Academy U16 MLS AD during group play. A loss to ONE FC 16U MLS NEXT AD brought their campaign to a close following a competitive showing.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-15 - MLS NEXT (Red) (N)

The U-15s were crowned champions of the U-15 MLS NEXT (Red) (N) category. After three consecutive group stage wins against Woodbridge Soccer Club, One FC and Galacticos Soccer Academy, the team secured the title with a 2-0 victory over GOT FC in the final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 - Gold (Red) (N)

The U-14s claimed the championship in the U-14 Gold (Red) (N) category following a dominant weekend. Three group stage wins propelled the side into the knockout rounds, where they defeated Weston FC opponents in both the semifinal and final to lift the trophy.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 - Gold (Red) (N)

The U-13s enjoyed a standout tournament, capturing the U-13 Gold (Red) (N) title. The team scored 22 goals and conceded just once across five matches, culminating in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Weston FC in the final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-12 - U13 Gold (Red)

Competing in an older age group, the U-12s delivered an impressive run with four consecutive victories in the U13 Gold (Red) category. Their strong campaign ended with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Atlético de Madrid Academia Miami 2014 SIMEONE in the final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - U11 Gold (Red)

The U-11s registered two wins and a draw in the group stage to advance to the semifinals. Their tournament run concluded with a 3-1 loss to Atlético de Madrid Academia Miami 2015 GRIEZMANN after a competitive performance.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - U10 Gold (Red)

The U-10s lifted the championship following an exciting run. After advancing from the group stage, the team secured a 9-2 semifinal victory over Boynton Beach Knights before defeating Fort Lauderdale United FC 6-3 in a high-scoring final.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-9 - U9 Gold (Red)

The U-9s impressed offensively, tallying 28 goals and three group stage wins. Their run came to an end in the semifinals, where they fell to Inter Atlanta FC in a penalty shootout.

Inter Miami CF Academy U-8 - U8 Gold

The U-8s capped off a dominant weekend by claiming the U8 Gold (Red) title. The side scored an impressive 57 goals across five matches, highlighted by an 11-2 semifinal win over Weston FC and a 10-2 victory against Galacticos Soccer Academy in the final. ¬â¹

