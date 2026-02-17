Chicago Fire FC Reveals Updated Mobile App for 2026 Season
Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced upgrades to its mobile app just in time for the 2026 MLS season. The Club's upgraded app, hosted by mobile app and software developer YinzCam, brings a more seamless experience for fans to engage with home and away games, manage tickets, and follow news from the Fire year-round.
The updated Chicago Fire FC mobile app is available now to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Current mobile app users do not need to search for a new app - to access the new platform, they can simply open the existing Chicago Fire FC app and select "update" when prompted.
While the app continues to serve as a hub for fans' ticketing needs and news from the Club and the league, the enhanced app will now live on YinzCam, a provider that designs apps specifically for professional sports teams. The enhanced platform will entirely change the way fans can experience matches and Club updates, including new capabilities for:
A customizable interface with easier navigation
An exclusive hub for season ticket members
An interactive team roster and matchday center
Streamlined ticket purchasing, management and scanning
The new interface is prompted by the Club's commitment to streamlining experiences for fans. "This season is all about momentum - on the pitch and across our channels," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC. "As we invest in digital platforms to inspire and engage Fire fans, this upgraded app gives our supporters easier ways to keep up with the Club through an exciting year ahead."
Club ticketing will continue to be housed on the app, in partnership with Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of Chicago Fire FC. Users can seamlessly log into their Ticketmaster accounts on the Chicago Fire FC app and handle tickets through a familiar experience. Improved functionality only requires users to sign in once to connect their Ticketmaster accounts to their Chicago Fire FC app.
The app will allow fans to follow along to live updates during the Fire's season opener on the road against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The following weekend, fans attending the Fire's home opener against CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28 should use the app to scan their tickets into Soldier Field.
For detailed answers to frequently asked questions about the new Chicago Fire mobile app, click here. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).
