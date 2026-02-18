Get to Know Danish International Anders Dreyer

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







For Anders Dreyer, becoming a professional wasn't a question of if - it was when. Nearly 15 years ago, when his sisters asked him at dinner what he wanted to be when he grew up, the answer came without hesitation. He would become a football player.

"They were like, 'Yeah, but what if?'" Dreyer recalled. "I'm going to be a football player. I always had that in my head. I love practicing. I love playing. It's just so nice."

Born in Bramming, Denmark, his football journey began at around four years old when San Diego FC's winger began to play mini putt football. As he got older, things became more serious when he joined Denmark's Esbjerg FB youth system. His father's influence played an important role in Dreyer's life since he was able to experience football firsthand thanks to his father's exposure to the sport.

"It all started with my dad. He played himself and he was a coach as well, so I traveled with him on away days on the bus in Denmark and I watched football and got in there," explained the winger.

Not only was Dreyer able to experience his father's career, he shared how his fandom for Liverpool also played a role.

"I was a Liverpool fan and Steven Gerrard, who played in Liverpool and was the captain (at the time), was a big inspiration for me," added Dreyer. "There's been a lot of good players I looked up to throughout my career."

Before arriving in San Diego, Dreyer built a résumé across Europe's top leagues. After breaking through with Esbjerg FB - where he made his professional debut in 2017, he earned a move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. His most recent stop before MLS came with RSC Anderlecht in Belgium, where he recorded 31 goals and 23 assists in 87 appearances across all competitions.

In January 2025, he signed with SDFC as the Club's second-ever designated player. Since getting the call from his agent, Dreyer knew he would be a good fit for the new expansion Club. His family packed their bags and traveled to San Diego for an exciting opportunity.

"It's a huge trip from Europe to here and it's far away and then I had good talks with Mikey Varas and Tyler Heaps. I knew there were other couple of Danish players, Scandinavian guys, and of course, I know Right to Dream from FC Nordsjælland in Denmark."

After a stunning debut in MLS, Dreyer's 38 contributions earned him the MLS 2025 Newcomer of the Year. The accolades quickly followed, cementing his name in SDFC history. In his first season with the Club, the winger was named an All-Star, earned MLS Player of the Month in June and August, received call-ups to the Denmark national team and was selected to multiple MLS Team of the Matchday.

"The first season was nice. I think we started great with a good training camp in Coachella to get to know each other, and I remember the first day arriving here as well at the facilities out here. It was already like a family," said Dreyer. "We were very close and from day one, it was like we had known each other for five, six, seven, eight years. So, getting into the team and getting to know people was very easy." ¬©

The Club went on to advance to the Western Conference Final in their inaugural season. Although the Club broke records with 63 points, the most by an expansion team, and 19 wins, Dreyer shared how three straight losses helped them overcome adversity.

"I think losing three games last year in a row was a key thing for us to try that because that's not something we have tried before together, so I think we bounced back very well after that," explained the winger.

"The support we had last year was amazing, I think I saw an article that it was average of 27,000 the whole season that I think that's a lot of fans for a new team as well, and you never know," added Dreyer. "We met the fans out here as well, and it looks like they're just supporting us and for the first game in Concacaf, it was amazing. So, I know we will keep playing exciting football and they will love to come back and watch it."

After the Club's debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup, SDFC is preparing for the 2026 MLS regular season. The stakes are high, and the focus is on coming back stronger.

"Going into the second year, I think it's important that we stay focused, and more of the teams will know what we are capable of and know what game style we have," added Dreyer.

When the Danish international isn't on the pitch, he can be found drinking coffee or enjoying the beautiful city of San Diego with his family.

"My son is starting to walk, so I go to places where he can play a little bit and just sit there and relax. I think that helps me so much to be a dad," said Dreyer. "Because when I go home, I have to be a dad and not think too much about football. So, I think that's the best thing that happened for me to become a dad and after a bad game, to go home and see your son smile, and then everything is okay again, that's the best thing."

Now that Dreyer and his family are going into year two, he says he is really happy in San Diego and he isn't going anywhere. In early January 2026, Dreyer signed a contract extension through 2028-29, with a Club option for the 2029-30 season.

"I love to be here, I love the weather, I love to drive to practice in shorts and T-shirts and don't have to think about a hoodie or long pants or anything. It's nice," shared Dreyer. "I'm happy here and I think I played some of the best football I ever have, and I enjoy it also."

Year two brings new expectations - and Dreyer is ready. As SDFC prepares for its 2026 Home Opener at Snapdragon Stadium against CF Montréal, Dreyer isn't just chasing accolades. He's chasing growth, consistency, and another season that brings the city together once again.

Come see Dreyer and the squad play in 2026, purchase your tickets today!







Major League Soccer Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.