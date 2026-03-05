San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule

SAN DIEGO - Today, the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee unveiled San Diego FC's (SDFC) official Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule. SDFC will kickoff participation in the competition by traveling to Estadio Banorte in Mexico City to face off against LIGA MX's Club América on a date to be confirmed before returning to San Diego for matches against Club Tijuana (Sunday, Aug. 9) and Puebla FC (Wednesday, Aug. 12) at Snapdragon Stadium.

The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify three clubs for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16. Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. The Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here.

This is SDFC's second consecutive participation in Leagues Cup, having played in the 2025 edition in the Club's inaugural season. SDFC dropped results against C.F. Pachuca (2-3) on July 29, 2025 and Tigres UANL (1-2) on Aug. 1, 2025, before closing out the Club's participation in the tournament with a 2-0 win against Mazatlán F.C. on Aug. 5, 2025.

San Diego FC's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule

Date TBC: Club América vs. San Diego FC vs. at Estadio Banorte

Sunday, Aug. 9: San Diego FC vs. Club Tijuana at Snapdragon Stadium

Wednesday, Aug. 12: San Diego FC vs. Puebla FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Ticket Information

SDFC Season Ticket Members will have two SDFC Leagues Cup Phase One matches included in their plan. Information on single-match tickets and group tickets for both of SDFC's matches at Snapdragon Stadium will be communicated at a later date. Fans are encouraged to visit SanDiegoFC.com and LeaguesCup.com for the latest ticketing updates.

Top-ranked LIGA MX Clubs

For 2026, the LIGA MX champion and the next two highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs in the 2026 Leagues Cup Ranking will host matches at their home stadiums.

- Club Toluca (2025 LIGA MX champion) will host two matches in Toluca, at Estadio Nemesio Diez

- Club Tigres will host one match at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León

- Club América will host one match in Mexico City, at Estadio Banorte-Azteca

The next three highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs benefit from a neutral venue match (Cruz Azul) and reduced travel (Rayados de Monterrey and Pachuca). Knockout Stage venue assignments will be governed by the Leagues Cup tournament regulations and determined at a later date.

Tournament Growth and Competitive Pathway

Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.

Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

Broadcast Details

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additional Tournament Format Details:

Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9). The regional groupings can be found below.

Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals. Following Phase One, the top four (4) clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for August 25 - 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for September 1-2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match- where the three qualifiers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup will be decided.







